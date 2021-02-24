UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Apex Court Verdict today on one-time relaxation on age limit, Check Details

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Supreme Court is set to give verdict today i.e. 24 February 2021 on the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 extra attempt issue. The matter regarding the granting one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC Civil Services aspirants was in the court. It is expected that the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 exam would be out only after the court verdict.

It is noted that earlier, the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 notification was scheduled to release on 10 February 2021 as per annual calendar. However the commission had confirmed that there will be no change in the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam Date. The candidates will be able to apply for the same soon at the official website of UPSC.

It is noted that in a development, on 8 February, the supreme court asked the centre for consider granting one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC Civil Services aspirants including the candidates who had exhausted their last attempt in 2020 exam due to covid 19.

The matter was to be heard by the Apex Court and certainly the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 notification will be released after the crucial verdict on the issue.

In the February 5 hearing, the central government agreed to give one more chance only to those candidates who appeared in their last attempt in the 2020 exam and are not age barred. It has been said that the centre was not in favour of giving relief to the candidates who have crossed their age limit for the year 2021 examination. However, the Center had also clarified that it is ready to give the candidates the last chance, but will not waive the age limit.

Now the court verdict for the issue on one-time relaxation on age limit will clear all doubt and the notification will be released by the commission.