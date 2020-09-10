UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2020 to release soon @upsc.gov.in, Check UPSC IAS Prelims Exam Dates & Details Here

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notice regarding the commencement of UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020. All those candidates who applied for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 will be able to download their admit card soon through the official website.

According to a notice released on UPSC Website, The commission will conduct UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 Exam on 4 October 2020 all over India and the admit card for the same will be uploaded soon on the official website. Candidates shall have to reach at the exam centre prior one hour. The gates of the exam centre shall be closed before the scheduled commencement of the exam. i.e. 9:20 AM for the forenoon session and 2: 20 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed after the closure of the entry.

How and Where to Download UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2020 flashing on the home page.

It will redirect you to a new window.

Enter essential details such as application number/roll number, date of birth, captcha and click on submit button.

The UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

All candidates are advised to preserve the admit card till the declaration of the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2020. No paper Admit Card will be issued for this Examination.

All candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each Session of the Exam. In case the photograph is not clear, blurred or not available on the e-Admit Card, candidates will have to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each Session) along with Photo ID Card and the printout of e-Admit Card at the Venue of the Exam for appearing at the Exam with an undertaking.

In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, the same may be communicated to the Commission immediately by email (at email ID uscspupsc@nic.in) for taking the decision in the matter.

Download UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2020 Notice

Check Latest UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 Important Instructions:

Candidates shall have to bring Black Ball Point Pen to fill the OMR Answer Sheets and Attendance List. Candidates can only wear normal or simple wrist watches inside the exam hall. Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. candidates are allowed to bring their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottles. candidates have to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Exam Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue. Valuable/costly items and bags are also not allowed inside the Exam Venue. Mobile Phones or any electronic item is not allowed inside the exam hall.

All candidates are advised to follow the guidelines released by the Union Public Service Commission during the exam. Otherwise, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Candidates are also advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.