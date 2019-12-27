UPSC CMS Final Result 2019 Declared@upsc.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

UPSC CMS Final Result 2019 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Medical Services Examination 2019 Result on its official website. With the declaration of the result, now all wait is over for those candidates who have appeared in the UPSC CMS exam. Now candidates can check their result on the official website of UPSC - https://www.upsc.gov.in.

According to the result declared by the UPSC, a total of 798 candidates have been recommended against the total of 919 reported vacancies under UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination 2019.

It is to be noted that the Computer Based Examination (Part – I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019 was conducted on 21st July, 2019 by the UPSC. The qualified candidates were participated in the Personality Test (Part – II) which was conducted by the commission from October to December, 2019.

Based on the performance by the candidates in above examination, the list of in order of merit, of the candidates have been recommended for appointment under Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Medical Services Examination 2019.

The selected candidates will be posted in the services/posts in the (i) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways; (ii) Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service; (iii) Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service; (iv) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council; and (v) General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.



Visit the official website i.e. https://www.upsc.gov.in.

Go to the What’s New section available on the home page.

Click on the link Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019 >> Final Result given on the Home Page.

Candidates can get the PDF of the desired result appeared on the new window.

You can take Print Out of your Result and save a copy for future reference.

