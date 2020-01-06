UPSC CMS Marks 2019-20 released @upsc.gov.in, Download Here

UPSC CMS 2019 Marks: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of recommended candidates for Combined Medical Services Examination 2019. A PDF list of recommended candidates has been prepared containing the marks obtained in written test, PT, and in total.Candidates who had appeared in UPSC CMS Exam 2019 can download UPSC CMS Marks from UPSC Official website www.upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CMS Marks PDF Link is given below. Candidates can also download their UPSC Recommended Candidates marks through the link.

UPSC CMS Marks Download PDF Link 2019

A total of 798 candidates have been recommended in the UPSC CMS 2019. UPSC Online Combined Medical Services Examination 2019 was conducted on 21 July 2019 and the Personality Test (Part – II) from October to December 2019. UPSC CMS Result was announced on 27 December 2019.

The recruitment is being done to fill up 919 vacancies for CMS posts in the (i) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways; (ii) Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service; (iii) Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service; (iv) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council; and (v) General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.