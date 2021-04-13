UPSC DCIO Result 2021 out@upsc.gov.in, Check Roll No. Wise Select List for IB DCIO Technical Scrutiny Here

UPSC DCIO Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has just released the final result status of the candidatures of candidates shortlisted through CBRT, along with the modalities adopted in the scrutiny for recruitment to 27 posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) [DCIO-Technical] in Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs.

Candidates appeared in the UPSC DCIO 2021 Exam against the Advt. No. 18/2019 dated 28.12.2019 – Vacancy No. 19121802628 can now download the final result through the official website of UPSC. The list of shortlisted candidates has been uploaded at upsc.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

How and Where to Download UPSC DCIO Result 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Notice: 27 Posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can scroll down in the PDF. The roll numbers of the selected candidates will be displayed. Candidates can download UPSC DCIO Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC DCIO Final Result 2021

All the candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the PDF are eligible to appear for the Interview. The candidates are advised to bring all documents on the day of the interview. The date of the interview will be intimidated to the candidates. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

According to the notice, The candidates calling for interview must have the qualification of Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E. or B.Tech) or B.Sc. (Engg.) awarded by a recognized University in the fields of Electronics or Electronics and Communication or Electronics and Telecommunication or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology or Software Engineering or Associate Membership of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Electronics and Communications Engineering or Graduate Ship awarded by Associate Membership of Institute of Electronics and Telecommunications Engineers (AMIETE) in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering or Master of Science in Physics and Electronics or Telecommunication or Master of Computer Applications (MCA) after three years Bachelor of Science in Physics or Master of Science (Information Technology) or Master of Science (Computer Science) or Master of Science (Software) from a recognized University.