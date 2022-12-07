UPSC ECE Reserve List 2022 (Out) @upsc.gov.in: Download Engineering Services Exam Result PDF

UPSC has released the reserved list for Engineering Services Examination 2021 (UPSC ESE Result 2021) on its website-upsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UPSC ECE Reserve List 2022 : Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the reserved list for Engineering Services Examination 2021 (UPSC ESE Result 2021) on its website. All those candidates who appeared in the UPSC ESE Result 2021 for the Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering categories can download the reserved list through the official website of UPSC.i.e-upsc.gov.in.

However the UPSC ECE Reserve List 2022 can also be downloaded from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPSC ECE Reserve List 2022





It is noted that earlier UPSC had declared the result of the Engineering Services Examination, 2021 was declared recommending 194 candidates in order of merit for appointment.

According to the short notice released, now the Commission has maintained a consolidated Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidate for the Engineering Services Examination, 2021.

Short notice further says, as now sought by the Ministry of Railways, the Commission hereby recommends 28 candidates (including 17-Unreserved, 09-Other Backward Classes and 02-Economically Weaker Section) to fill up the remaining vacancies based on the Engineering Services Examination, 2021.

Candidates can download the UPSC ECE Reserve List 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download UPSC ECE Reserve List 2022