UPSC Electrical Engineering Syllabus for IAS Mains: PDF Download

UPSC Electrical Engineering Syllabus: Download the UPSC CSE Electrical Engineering Syllabus PDF, check the topic-wise Electrical Engineering Optional Syllabus for Papers 1 & 2 along with the best strategy and books

UPSC Electrical Engineering Syllabus: Electrical Engineering is a popular optional subject in the UPSC Mains exam. Aspirants should choose an Electrical engineering subject as optional only if they have the background and sound knowledge in this subject. Scoring high marks in the optional subject will increase the overall ranking of the UPSC aspirants.

Candidates must adhere to the latest UPSC syllabus for Electrical Engineering to align their approach and techniques with the exam requirements for effective results. Going by the past 5 years' statistics, approximately 160-200 candidates choose Electrical Engineering optional subject, and the success rate hovers around 8%.

Familiarity with the Electrical Engineering Syllabus for UPSC will help candidates prepare topics important for the exam. As per the past UPSC exam analysis, it is found that the difficulty level of the questions in the UPSC Electrical Engineering optional subject is moderate in nature.

In this article, we have shared the UPSC Electrical Engineering Syllabus PDF for Mains, along with question weightage, preparation tips, and best books.

UPSC Electrical Engineering Syllabus PDF

The UPSC Electrical Engineering optional syllabus comprises two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. The total mark for the UPSC Electrical Engineering subject is 500 marks, with each paper for 250 marks. To cover all the topics, aspirants must download the UPSC Electrical Engineering Syllabus PDF for Papers 1 and 2 prescribed by the officials. Download the topic-wise UPSC Electrical Engineering Syllabus PDF for papers 1 and 2 shared below.

UPSC IAS Electrical Engineering Syllabus Download PDF

UPSC Electrical Engineering Optional Syllabus For IAS Mains

The UPSC Electrical Engineering Optional Syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates should check the topic-wise UPSC Electrical Engineering syllabus for main optional papers 1 and 2 and create their study plan for their preparation journey accordingly.

UPSC Electrical Engineering Syllabus for Paper 1

The UPSC Electrical Engineering Paper I syllabus covers topics like Circuit Theory, Signals and Systems, E.M. Theory, Analog Electronics, Digital Electronics, Energy Conversion, etc. Check the topic-wise UPSC Electrical Engineering Optional Syllabus for Paper I below.

Circuits—Theory :

Circuit components; network graphs; KCL, KVL; Circuit analysis methods : nodal analysis, mesh analysis; basic network theorems and applications; transient analysis : RL, RC and RLC circuits; sinusoidal steady state analysis; resonant circuits; coupled circuits; balanced 3-phase circuits. Two-port networks.

Signals and Systems :

Representation of continuous-time and discrete-time signals and systems; LTI systems; convolution; impulse response; time-domain analysis of LTI systems based on convolution and differential/difference equations. Fourier transform, Laplace transform, Z-transform, Transfer function. Sampling and recovery of signals DFT, FFT Processing of analog signals through discrete-time systems.

E.M. Theory :

Maxwell’s equations, wave propagation in bounded media. Boundary conditions, reflection and refraction of plane waves. Transmission lines: travelling and standing waves, impedance matching, Smith chart.

Analog Electronics :

Characteristics and equivalent circuits (large and small-signal) of Diode, BJT, JFET and MOSFET.

Diode circuits: Clipping, clamping, rectifier. Biasing and bias stability. FET amplifiers. Current mirror; Amplifiers: single and multi-stage, differential, operational feedback and power. Analysis of amplifiers; frequency-response of amplifiers. OPAMP circuits. Filters; sinusoidal oscillators: criterion for oscillation; single-transistor and OPAMP configurations. Function generators and wave-shaping circuits. Linear and switching power supplies.

Digital Electronics :

Boolean algebra; minimisation of Boolean functions; logic gates; digital IC families (DTL, TTL, ECL, MOS, CMOS). Combinational circuits: arithmetic circuits, code converters, multiplexers and decoders. Sequential circuits: latches and flip-flops, counters and shift registers. Comparators, timers, multivibrators. Sample and hold circuits, ADCs and DACs. Semiconductor memories. Logic implementation using programmable devices (ROM, PLA, FPGA).

Energy Conversion :

Principles of electromechanical energy conversion: Torque and emf in rotating machines. DC machines: characteristics and performance analysis; starting and speed control of motors. Transformers: principles of operation and analysis; regulation, efficiency; 3-phase transformers. 3-phase induction machines and synchronous machines: characteristics and performance analysis; speed control.

Power Electronics and Electric Drives :

Semiconductor power devices: diode, transistor, thyristor, triac, GTO and MOSFET-static characteristics and principles of operation; triggering circuits; phase control rectifiers; bridge converters: fully-controlled and half-controlled; principles of thyristor choppers and inverters; DC-DC converters; Switch mode inverter; basic concepts of speed control of dc and ac motor drives applications of variable speed drives.

Analog Communication :

Random variables: continuous, discrete; probability, probability functions. Statistical averages; probability models; Random signals and noise: white noise, noise equivalent bandwidth; signal transmission with noise; signal to noise ratio. Linear CW modulation: Amplitude modulation: DSB, DSBSC and SSB. Modulators and Demodulators; Phase and Frequency modulation: PM & FM signals; narrows band FM; generation & detection of FM and PM, Deemphasis, Preemphasis. CW modulation system: Superheterodyne receivers, AM receivers, communication receivers, FM receivers, phase locked loop, SSB receiver Signal to noise ratio calculation or AM and FM receivers

UPSC Electrical Engineering Syllabus for Paper 2

The UPSC Electrical Engineering Paper II Syllabus focuses on topics like Control Systems, Microprocessors and Microcomputers, Measurement and Instrumentation, Power Systems, and Digital Communication. Check the topic-wise UPSC Electrical Engineering Optional Syllabus PDF for Paper II below.

Control Systems :

Elements of control systems; block-diagram representations; open-loop & closed-loop systems; principles and applications of feedback. Control system components. LTI systems: time-domain and transform-domain analysis. Stability: Routh Hurwitz criterion, root-loci, Bode-plots and polar plots, Nyquist’s criterion; Design of lead-lad compensators. Proportional, PI, PID controllers. State-variable representation and analysis of control systems.

Microprocessors and Microcomputers :

PC organisation; CPU, instruction set, register set timing diagram, programming, interrupts, memory interfacing, I/O interfacing, programmable peripheral devices.

Measurement and Instrumentation :

Error analysis; measurement of current voltage, power, energy, power factor, resistance, inductance, capacitance and frequency; bridge measurements. Signal conditioning circuit; Electronic measuring instruments: multimeter, CRO, digital voltmeter, frequency counter, Q-meter, spectrum-analyser, distortion-meter. Transducers: thermocouple, thermistor, LVDT, strain-guage, piezo-electric crystal.

Power Systems: Analysis and Control :

Steady-state performance of overhead transmission lines and cables; principles of active and reactive power transfer and distribution; per-unit quantities; bus admittance and impedance matrices; load flow; voltage control and power factor correction; economic operation; symmetrical components, analysis of symmetrical and unsymmetrical faults. Concepts of system stability: swing curves and equal area criterion. Static VAR system. Basic concepts of HVDC transmission.

Power System Protection :

Principles of overcurrent, differential and distance protection. Concept of solid state relays. Circuit breakers. Computer-aided protection: introduction; line, bus, generator, transformer protection; numeric. relays and application of DSP to protection.

Digital Communication :

Pulse code modulation (PCM), differential pulse code modulation (DPCM), delta modulation (DM), Digital modulation and demodulation schemes: amplitude, phase and frequency keying schemes (ASK, PSK, FSK). Error control coding: error detection and correction, linear block codes, convolution codes. Information measure and source coding. Data networks, 7-layer architecture.

How to Prepare the UPSC Electrical Engineering Syllabus?

Candidates should download the official UPSC Electrical Engineering Syllabus before commencing the preparation. One should learn the basic concepts and advanced chapters to score well in the exam. Here, we have compiled the tips and tricks to cover the Electrical Engineering syllabus for the UPSC exam efficiently.

Analyse the UPSC Electrical Engineering optional syllabus thoroughly to save time and energy on irrelevant topics.

Choose expert-recommended books and study resources to learn concepts for all the units asked in the exam.

Maintain a balance between speed and accuracy when solving the questions.

Solve UPSC Electrical Engineering's previous year's question paper to know topics asked over the years and the overall difficulty level.

Create notes when studying the UPSC Electrical Engineering optional syllabus for quick revision.

Booklist for UPSC Electrical Engineering Optional Syllabus

There is an ocean of UPSC Electrical Engineering books available for the preparation of the UPSC Electrical Engineering optional subject. However, the right selection of books will only help them to cover all the aspects of the UPSC Electrical Engineering Optional Syllabus. Some of the best UPSC Electrical Engineering Optional books are as follows.

Electromagnetic Fields & Waves by Kd Prasad

Principles of Electronics by V .K. Mehta

Radio Engineering by G.K. Mithal

Circuit Analysis by Gupta

Digital Logic and Computer Design by M. Morris Mano

Circuit Theory: Analysis and Synthesis by A. Chakrabarti

Signals and System by Alan V. Oppenheim

Electrical Technology by Thareja

Automatic Control System by Benjamin C. Kuo

Integrated Circuits by D. Roy Choudhary

Related Article,