UPSC Botany Syllabus for IAS Mains: PDF Download

UPSC Botany Syllabus: Download the UPSC CSE Botany Syllabus PDF, and check the topic-wise Botany Optional Syllabus for Papers 1 & 2 along with the best strategy and books.

UPSC Botany Syllabus: Botany is a popularly chosen optional subject in the UPSC Mains exam. Aspirants who understand science subjects and have knowledge of botanical, plant pathology, and ecological problems could find botany a scoring optional subject. Besides, scoring well in this subject can also increase their overall ranking in the civil service mains exam.

Botany is considered a technical subject, and candidates with a background in Botany or plant biology for their graduation can choose Botany as their optional in the UPSC mains exam. Going by the past 5 years' statistics, approximately 21-28 candidates choose Botany optional subject, and the success rate hovers around 6%.

Candidates must follow the UPSC Botany Syllabus when preparing for the IAS Mains exam to avoid missing out on any important topics that are important for the exam. As per the previous UPSC exam analysis, it is reported that the difficulty level of the UPSC Botany optional subjects was moderate.

In this article, we have compiled the UPSC Botany Syllabus PDF for Mains, along with question weightage, preparation tips, and best books.

The UPSC Botany optional syllabus consists of two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. The total mark for the UPSC Botany subject is 500 marks, with each paper being conducted for 250 marks. Candidates must download the UPSC Botany Syllabus PDF for Papers 1 and 2 to cover all the topics with a robust strategy in the decided time. Download the topic-wise UPSC Botany Syllabus PDF for papers 1 and 2 tabulated below.

The UPSC Botany Optional Syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates should check the topic-wise UPSC Botany syllabus for main optional papers 1 and 2 before commencing their preparation to avoid unnecessary stress or confusion at any stage of the recruitment process.

UPSC Botany Syllabus for Paper 1

The UPSC Botany Paper I syllabus covers topics like Microbiology and Plant Pathology, Cryptogams, Phanerogams, Plant Resource Development, and Morphogenesis. Check the topic-wise UPSC Botany Optional Syllabus for Paper I below.

Microbiology and Plant Pathology: Structure and reproduction/multiplication of viruses, viroids, bacteria, fungi and mycoplasma; Applications of microbiology in agriculture, industry, medicine and in control of soil and water pollution; Prion and Prion hypothesis. Important crop diseases caused by viruses, bacteria, mycoplasma, fungi and nematodes; Modes of infection and dissemination; Molecular basis of infection and disease resistance/defence; Physiology of parasitism and control measures. Fungal toxins. Modelling and disease forecasting; Plant quarantine. Cryptogams: Algae, fungi, lichens, bryophytes, pteridophytes-structure and reproduction from evolutionary viewpoint; Distribution of Cryptogams in India and their ecological and economic importance. Phanerogams : Gymnosperms : Concept of Progymnosperms. Classification and distribution of gymnosperms. Salient features of Cycadales, Ginkgoales, Coniferales and Gnetales, their structure and reproduction. A general account of Cycadofilicales, Bennettitales and Cordiaitailes; Geological time scale; Type of fossils and their study techniques.

Angiosperms: Systematics, anatomy, embryology, palynology and phylogeny. Taxonomic hierarchy; International Code of Botanical Nomenclature; Numerical taxonomy and chemotaxonomy; Evidence from anatomy, embryology and palynology.

Origin and evolution of angiosperms; Comparative account of various systems of classification of angiosperms; Study of angiospermic families— Mangnoliaceae, Ranunculaceae, Brassicaceae, Rosaceae, Fabaceae, Euphorbiaceae, Malvaceae, Dipterocarpaceae, Apiaceae, Asclepiadaceae, Verbenaceae, Solanaceae, Rubiaceae, Cucurbitaceae, Asteraceae, Poaceae, Arecaceae, Liliaceae, Musaceae and Orchidaceae.

Stomata and their types; Glandular and non-glandular trichomes; Unusual secondary growth; Anatomy of C3 and C4 plants; Xylem and phloem differentiation; Wood anatomy. Development of male and female gametophytes, pollination, fertilization; Endosperm—its development and function. Patterns of embryo development; Polyembroyony, apomixes; Applications of palynology; Experimental embryology including pollen storage and test-tube fertilization.

Plant Resource Development: Domestication and introduction of plants; Origin of cultivated plants, Vavilov’s centres of origin. Plants as sources for food, fodder, fibres, spices, beverages, edible oils, drugs, narcotics, insecticides, timber, gums, resins and dyes; latex, cellulose, starch and its products; Perfumery; Importance of Ethnobotany in the Indian context; Energy plantations; Botanical Gardens and Herbaria. Morphogenesis: Totipotency, polarity, symmetry and differentiation; Cell, tissue, organ and protoplast culture. Somatic hybrids and Cybrids; Micropropagation; Somaclonal variation and its applications; Pollen haploids, embryo rescue methods and their applications.

UPSC Botany Syllabus for Paper 2

The UPSC Botany Paper II Syllabus focuses on topics like Cell Biology, Genetics, Molecular Biology and Evolution, Plant Breeding, Biotechnology and Biostatistics, Physiology and Biochemistry, and Ecology and Plant Geography. Check the topic-wise UPSC Botany Optional Syllabus PDF for Paper II below.

Cell Biology: Techniques of cell biology. Prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells—structural and ultrastructural details; Structure and function of extracellular matrix (cell wall) and membranes-cell adhesion, membrane transport and vesicular transport; Structure and function of cell organelles (chloroplasts, mitochondria, ER, dictyosomes ribosomes, endosomes, lysosomes, peroxisomes; Cytoskeleton and microtubules; Nucleus, nucleolus, nuclear pore complex; Chromatin and nucleosome; Cell signalling and cell receptors; Signal transduction Mitosis and meiosis; molecular basis of cell cycle. Numerical and structural variations in chromosomes and their significance; Chromatin organization and packaging of the genome; Polytene chromosomes; B-chromosomes—structure, behaviour and significance. Genetics, Molecular Biology and Evolution: Development of genetics, and gene versus allele concepts (Pseudoalleles); Quantitative genetics and multiple factors; Incomplete dominance, polygenic inheritance, multiple alleles; Linkage and crossing over of gene mapping including molecular maps (idea of mapping, function); Sex chromosomes and sex-linked inheritance; sex determination and molecular basis of sex differentiation; Mutations (biochemical and molecular basis); Cytoplasmic inheritance and cytoplasmic genes (including genetics of male sterility). Structure and synthesis of nucleic acids and proteins; Genetic code and regulation of gene expression; Gene silencing; Multigene families; Organic evolution-evidences, mechanism and theories. Role of RNA in origin and evolution. Plant Breeding, Biotechnology and Biostatistics: Methods of plant breeding—introduction, selection and hybridization (pedigree, backcross, mass selection, bulk method); Mutation, polyploidy, male sterility and heterosis breeding. Use of apomixes in plant breeding; DNA sequencing; Genetic engineering—methods of transfer of genes; Transgenic crops and biosafety aspects; Development and use of molecular markers in plant breeding; Tools and techniques— probe, southern blotting, DNA fingerprinting, PCR and FISH. Standard deviation and coefficient of variation (CV). Tests of significance (Z-test, t-test and chi-square tests). Probability and distributions (normal, binomial and Poisson). Correlation and regression. Physiology and Biochemistry: Water relations, mineral nutrition and ion transport, mineral deficiencies. Photosynthesis— photochemical reactions, photophosphorylation and carbon fixation pathways; C3, C4 and CAM pathways; Mechanism of phloem transport, Respiration (anaerobic and aerobic, including fermentation)—electron transport chain and oxidative phosphorylation; Photorespiration; Chemiosmotic theory and ATP synthesis; Lipid metabolism; Nitrogen fixation and nitrogen metabolism. Enzymes, coenzymes; Energy transfer and energy conservation. Importance of secondary metabolites. Pigments as photoreceptors (plastidial pigments and phytochrome). Plant movements; Photoperiodism and flowering, vernalization, senescence; Growth substances—their chemical nature, role and applications in agri-horticulture; growth indices, growth movements. Stress physiology (heat, water, salinity, metal); Fruit and seed physiology. Dormancy, storage and germination of seed. Fruit ripening—its molecular basis and manipulation. Ecology and Plant Geography: Concept of ecosystem; Ecological factors. Concepts and dynamics of community; Plant succession. Concepts of biosphere; Ecosystems; Conservation; Pollution and its control (including phytoremediation); Plant indicators; Environment (Protection) Act. Forest types of India—‘Ecological and economic importance of forests, afforestation, deforestation and social forestry; Endangered plants, endemism IUCN categories, Red Data Books; Biodiversity and its conservation; Protected Area Network; Convention of Biological Diversity, Farmers’ Rights; and Intellectual Property Rights; Concept of Sustainable Development; Biogeochemical cycles. Global warming and climatic change; Invasive species; Environmental Impact Assessment; Phytogeographical regions of India.

How to Prepare the UPSC Botany Syllabus 2023?

Aspirants can cover the UPSC Botany Syllabus with a unique preparation strategy and the right selection of books. This should build a firm grip on the concepts and core topics to score high in the exam. Here we have compiled the tips and tricks to cover the botany syllabus for the UPSC exam adequately.

Examine the UPSC Botany optional syllabus thoroughly and divide the topics based on their difficulty level and marks weightage.

Select the finest books and study resources to cover the concepts for all the topics important from the exam perspective.

Solve UPSC Botany's previous year's question paper to get an idea of the topics from which questions have been asked over the years.

Prepare short notes when covering the UPSC Botany optional syllabus for quick revision.

Booklist for UPSC Botany Optional Syllabus

A variety of UPSC Botany books are available for the preparation of the UPSC Botany optional subject. However, one must choose the right books to strengthen the basics. Once they build a strong grip on the basic concepts, they should prepare advanced topics prescribed in the UPSC Botany Optional Syllabus. Some of the best UPSC Botany Optional books are as follows.

Cell Biology by De Robertis & Ambrose

Taxonomy by R Nair Datta

Cryptograms by B.R. Vasista

Genetics by Strickberger

Microbiology by Powar

Plant Anatomy by Esau

Embryology Of Angiosperms by S P Bhatnagar

Physiology and Biochemistry by Salisbury and Ross or Fritz

Economic botany in the tropics by S. L. Kochhar

Plant Anatomy by B.P. Pandey

Genetics by Dr. Veer Bala Rastogi

