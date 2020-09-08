UPSC Engineering Services Mains 2020 & UPSC Geo Scientist Mains 2020 Updates: Notice Released to submit choice of Centre @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Mains 2020 Date: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released an important notice regarding UPSC IES/ESE Mains 2020 & UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains 2020 Exam. According to the notice, all those who have qualified the prelims exam can appear for UPSC Mains 2020 Exam. But, before appearing in the UPSC IES/ESE Mains 2020 & UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains 2020, all candidates are required to submit the choice of the centre.

As per the notice, the online window for submitting the choice of the centre will be activated from 8th to 13 September 2020 by 6 PM on the commission’s Website. Those who are not interested to change their Centre, are not required to log into the online system of Centre change.

As per the Revised Programme of Examinations/RTs published on the website of the Commission, UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Exam 2020 and Combined GeoScientist (Main) Exam 2020 will be held on 18 October 2020 (Sunday) and 17 October 2020 to 18 October 2020 (Saturday & Sunday) respectively all over India.

The commission will release the admit cards for the aforesaid exams prior 15 days before the commencement of the exam. All eligible candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for latest updates.

Notice

UPSC Engineering Services 2020 Mains Exam Pattern

The Engineering Services (Main/stage-II) Examination will consist two conventional type papers in Engineering Discipline specific with a duration of three hours and maximum marks of 600 (300 Marks in each paper). Those who will qualify in UPSC Engineering Services 2020 Mains will be called for Personality Test. The Stage‐III will consist of Personality Test carrying 200 Marks.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains 2020 Exam Pattern

UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains 2020 will be offline based exam. UPSC Geologist Mains Exam 2020 will be of 9 hours covering Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Jr. Hydrogeologist subjects. Those who will qualify in UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains 2020 will be called for Personality Test carrying 200 Marks.