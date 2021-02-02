UPSC ESE 2021 DAF Out @upsc.gov.in, Apply Online before 12 February, Dates for Personality Test to be announced soon

UPSC ESE 2021 DAF: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC ESE 2021 DAF at its website. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in the UPSC ESE/ISS Mains 2021 can download the detailed application form through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The facility of downloading UPSC ESE 2021 DAF is available at upsc.gov.in from 2 February 2021 onwards. All candidates are advised to fill up the UPSC ESE 2021 DAF before 12 February 2021 till 6 PM. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions for the detailed application form available at the official website before applying online. The link of downloading UPSC ESE 2021 DAF is given below.

The candidate should also scan their relevant original documents as listed below in 200 dpi greyscale and convert to separate PDF files up to 1 MB, before filling in the online Detailed Application Form (DAF). The pdf file so created must not be password protected and it should be uploaded along with the online submission of DAF.

The commission had released the written test result on 22 January 2021 for the exam held in October 2020. All provisionally qualified candidates are required to produce original documents at the time of the personality test. The dates for the personality test to be intimated to the candidates in due course. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates.

The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the Commission’s website before filling up the ONLINE Detailed Application Form and submit the same ONLINE along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc.

