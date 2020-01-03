UPSC ESE Admit Card 2020 for Prelims Exam Download @upsc.gov.in, Exam on January 05, Check Update Here

UPSC ESE Admit Card 2019: If you have to appear in the UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 then you can download your admit card from the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) till 05 January 2020. You can download the same with the providing the required credentials from the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) i.e.-www.upsconline.nic.in.

You can download the UPSC ESE Admit Card 2020 from the direct download Link given below. In a bid to download your e-admit card, you will have to provide your credentials like Registration No / Roll No and DOB along with Captcha for verification.

It is noted that UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 is to be conducted on 5 January 2020. As selection for the UPSC Engineering Services Examination will be based on the performances in Prelims exams followed by Mains and Interview Round, so PT exam is very crucial.



UPSC ESE Admit Card 2019 Download

Earlier, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had issued a notification for Engineering Services Exam 2020 on 25 September 2019. Online Application for the same was accepted till 15 October 2019.

How to Download UPSC ESE/IES Admit Card 2019?

•Visit UPSC official website upsc.gov.in.

•Click on the link e-admit card link ‘Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020- E Admit Card’, given on the right corner of the home page

•A new window will open. Before downloading the e-admit card, it is mandatory for the candidates to take print out of 'IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CANDIDATE'

•Thereafter the candidates have to enter either registration number or date of birth or roll number and date of birth.

• Click on Submit Button.

• Download the admit card and take a print out for future use

Highlights of Earlier Notified UPSC ESE Recruitment Notification 2020:

Vacancy Details:

Engineering Services Prelims Exam 2020 – 495 Posts

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

Candidates need to carry two identical photographs (one photograph for each session) along with proof of identity such as Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter ID Card, etc. and the printout of downloaded e-Admit Card at the Venue of the Examination.