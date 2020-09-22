UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains Admit Card out @upsc.gov.in, Check Engineering Services Mains Direct Call Letter Link Here

UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains Admit Card: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains Admit Card on its website. All those candidates who have qualified for UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains can now download the Admit Card through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains 2020 is scheduled to be held on 18 October 2020 in two shifts.i.e. Morning (9.00 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 5 PM). Now, the candidates can download UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains Admit Card by following the easy steps given below.

1.Visit the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

2.Click on UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains Admit Card flashing on the homepage.

3.It will redirect you to the new page.

4.You will have to click on the click here.

5.It will redirect you to the new page.

6.Then, you will have two options to download the admit card.i.e. Registration ID and Roll Number.

7.Candidates can download their admit card by entering the essential credentials such as Registration/Roll Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on submit button.

8.Then, UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains Admit Card will be displayed.

9.Candidates can download UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Candidates should note that the UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains Admit Card Download Link will be activated till 18 October 2020. All candidates are required to download the UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains Admit Card and take a copy of the admit card. No paper admit card will be issued by the commission.

Download UPSC ESE 2020 Admit Card

Candidates will have to Bring this e-Admit card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card , in each session to secure admission to Exam Hall. UPSC ESE 2020 Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result.

All candidates are advised to do not use mobile or other gadgets for downloading admit card. Preferably use windows OS on Desktop. If you are having trouble in downloading e-Admit card using suggested browsers then clear the cache and cookies of browser using browser setting. In case if you are still unable to download the e-Admit card then please try to download the admit card using other device.

If the candidate is blocked by the server in case of repetitive downloading, candidates are advised to contact UPSC Administrator immediately through e-mail: - web-upsc@nic.in to unblock the downloading.

All candidates are advised to reach at least 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Exam.Entry to the Examination Venue closes 10 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement of the exam i.e 08:50 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry. Candidates can directly download UPSC ESE 2020 Admit Card by clicking on the provided link.