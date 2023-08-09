UPSC ESE Mains Result Released for 1255 Candidates at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download and Interview Tips

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2023: UPSC has released the mains result of the Engineering Service Examination on its official website i.e. upsc.gov.in which was conducted on June 25, 2023. Candidates can download the PDF from the direct link provided in this article with tips and tricks for interviews.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the Engineering Service Examination (ESE) Manis Result 2023 on its official website. The candidates who attempt the paper on June 25, 2023, can check the result from the official website upsc.gov.in or download the PDF from the direct link provided in this article.

The UPSC ESE Mains exam was conducted in two sessions on the same day for the students who have cleared the prelims examination. Paper 1 was conducted between 9 AM to 12 Noon and Paper 2 was conducted between 2 PM and 5 PM where both the papers consist of discipline-specific questions

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2023

UPSC announced the results of 1255 candidates that were selected for an interview, where 548 candidates were selected from Civil Engineering, 154 selected from Mechanical Engineering, 213 selected from Electrical Engineering, and 340 selected from Electronics and Telecom Engineering.

Discipline Number of Candidates Selected Civil Engineering 548 Mechanical Engineering 154 Electrical Engineering 213 Electronics and Telecom Engineering 340

As per the official notice the mark sheets of all candidates (Qualified & Not Qualified), will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website after the publication of the final result (after conducting the Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days. The candidates can access the marks sheets after keying their Roll Numbers and date of birth

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2023: PDF

The candidates who attempted the paper on June 25, 2023, can download the UPSC ESE Mains Result 2023 PDF from the link given below

UPSC ESE Mains Result PDF Download

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2023: DAF

The candidates who are declared successful have to fill out the DAF(Detailed Application Form) and submit the same online along with uploading the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, a claim for reservation which will be made available on the Commission’s Website https://upsconline.nic.in in due course. Important instructions regarding filling up of DAF and submitting the same online to the Commission will also be made available on the website. In the event of non-submission of DAF within the stipulated period, the candidature will be cancelled by the Commission. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2023.

Steps to check UPSC ESE Mains Result 2023

The students can directly check the result from the commission website following the steps listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “What’s New” Button

Step 3: Click on the news flashing “UPSC ESE Mains Result 2023”

Step 4: Find your roll number by pressing the “ctrl+” button on your computer

Step 5: Print the result for future reference

UPSC ESE 2023: Interview Tips

The candidates who found the roll number in the PDF can start preparing for the interview which will be conducted tentatively within the month of the release of the main result. The exact date for the same will be communicated to the selected candidates through E-Mail or message. Below we listed down some tips which a candidate should keep in mind while attending the interview: