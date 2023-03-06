UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 OUT: Get Direct Link to Download

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Know here the process to download UPSC Engineering Service Prelims Result 2023, check Mains Exam date and other details .

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Prelims Result for Engineering Service (Preliminary) Exam 2023 (UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023). Candidates can download UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website of UPSC at https://www.upsc.gov.in/

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam was conducted on 19 February 2023. The candidates who appeared in the ESE Prelims Exam 2023 can check their result by downloading the official result notification PDF. UPSC has released a notification containing roll no. of candidates who cleared Prelims Exam and qualified for Mains exam. This year there are a total of 327 vacancies to be filled under four categories i.e. Category I Civil Engineering, Category II-Mechanical Engineering, Category III-Electrical Engineering and Category IV-Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

Candidates can download the UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 by following the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at- https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Visit the what's new section and here click on link titled- Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 Written Result”

Step 3: A PDF of UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 will open.

Step 4: Check your Roll No. in the Result PDF.

Take a printout of Prelims Result and keep safe for future reference. The direct link to download the UPSC ESE Prelims Result is given below.

Direct Link to download UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 PDF

The candidates declared qualified in the Prelims Exam are required to appear at the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023 to be held on 25th June 2023. The candidates may download their e‐admit cards from the Commission’s Website around 3 weeks before the commencement of the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023.

Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter at its campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/result on working days between 10.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. (011)‐ 23388088/ 23385271/23381125/23098543 from this counter.

UPSC ESE 2023: Mains Exam Date

The Date of the UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2023 is 25th June 2023.

UPSC ESE Recruitment 2023:Number of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 327 vacancies in the UPSC ESE 2023 Recruitment.