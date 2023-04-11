UPSC ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 78 JE Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

UPSC ESIC JE Notification 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for 78 Junior Engineer posts in the Employment News (08 April -14 April) 2023. These positions are available in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation under the Ministry of Labour & Employment. Out of total 78 vacancies, 58 are for Civil trades whereas 20 are for Electrical trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before April 27, 2023 at -upsconline.nic.in
You can get all details regarding UPSC ESIC JE Notification 2023 here including eligibility, age limit, how to apply, salary, educational qualification and others.
ECIS JE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
|Commencement of submission of application
|April 08, 2023
|Last date for submission of application
|April 27, 2023
UPSC ESIC Vacancy 2023
A total of 78 Junior Engineer positions have been released in Electrical and Civil trades. Check the vacancy break up here.
|Junior Engineer (Civil)
|58 posts
|Junior Engineer (Electrical)
|20 posts
Educational Qualification for UPSC ESIC JE 2023
Junior Engineer (Civil): Diploma or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.
Junior Engineer (Electrical): Diploma or Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.
UPSC ESIC JE Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Event
|Details
|Organization
|UPSC ESIC
|Post Name
|Junior Engineer
|Number of Posts
|78
|Application Mode
|Online
|Opening Date for Online Application
|April 08, 2023
|Closing Date for Online Application
|April 27, 2023
|Official Website
|upsconline.nic.in
Salary of ECIS JE 2023
Junior Engineer (Civil): Level- 06 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
Junior Engineer (Electrical): Level- 06 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
UPSC ESIC Notification 2023 Age: 30 years
UPSC ESIC Notification 2023 Notification PDF
How to apply:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in on or before April 27, 2023. Applying candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference, after submitting the online application.