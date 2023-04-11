UPSC ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 78 JE Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

UPSC ESIC Recruitment 2023: UPSC ESIC has invited online applications for the  78 Junior Engineer posts on its official website. Check UPSC ESIC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPSC ESIC JE Notification 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for 78 Junior Engineer posts in the Employment News (08 April -14 April) 2023. These positions are available in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation under the Ministry of Labour & Employment. Out of total 78 vacancies, 58 are  for Civil trades whereas 20 are for Electrical trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before April 27, 2023 at -upsconline.nic.in

You can get all details regarding UPSC ESIC JE Notification 2023 here including eligibility, age limit, how to apply, salary, educational qualification and others. 

ECIS JE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application April 08, 2023
Last date for submission of application April 27, 2023

UPSC ESIC Vacancy 2023

A total of 78 Junior Engineer positions have been released in Electrical and Civil trades. Check the vacancy break up here. 

Junior Engineer (Civil)  58 posts
Junior Engineer (Electrical) 20 posts

Educational Qualification for UPSC ESIC JE 2023

Junior Engineer (Civil): Diploma or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.
Junior Engineer (Electrical): Diploma or Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

UPSC ESIC JE Recruitment 2023: Overview 

Event  Details 
Organization  UPSC ESIC
Post Name Junior Engineer
Number of Posts  78
Application Mode Online
Opening Date for Online Application April 08, 2023
Closing Date for Online Application April 27, 2023
Official Website  upsconline.nic.in

Salary of ECIS JE 2023

Junior Engineer (Civil): Level- 06 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
Junior Engineer (Electrical): Level- 06 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

UPSC ESIC Notification 2023 Age: 30 years 

UPSC ESIC Notification 2023 Notification PDF

How to apply: 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in on or before April 27, 2023. Applying candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference, after submitting the online application.

 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for UPSC ESIC Notification 2023?

You can apply online for these posts on or before April 27, 2023.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for UPSC ESIC Notification 2023?

Candidates having Diploma or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute can apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in UPSC ESIC Notification 2023?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for 78 Junior Engineer posts in Civil and Electrical Trades.
