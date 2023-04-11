UPSC ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 78 JE Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

UPSC ESIC Recruitment 2023: UPSC ESIC has invited online applications for the 78 Junior Engineer posts on its official website. Check UPSC ESIC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPSC ESIC JE Notification 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for 78 Junior Engineer posts in the Employment News (08 April -14 April) 2023. These positions are available in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation under the Ministry of Labour & Employment. Out of total 78 vacancies, 58 are for Civil trades whereas 20 are for Electrical trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before April 27, 2023 at -upsconline.nic.in

You can get all details regarding UPSC ESIC JE Notification 2023 here including eligibility, age limit, how to apply, salary, educational qualification and others.

ECIS JE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application April 08, 2023 Last date for submission of application April 27, 2023

UPSC ESIC Vacancy 2023

A total of 78 Junior Engineer positions have been released in Electrical and Civil trades. Check the vacancy break up here.

Junior Engineer (Civil) 58 posts Junior Engineer (Electrical) 20 posts

Educational Qualification for UPSC ESIC JE 2023

Junior Engineer (Civil): Diploma or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Diploma or Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

UPSC ESIC JE Recruitment 2023: Overview

Event Details Organization UPSC ESIC Post Name Junior Engineer Number of Posts 78 Application Mode Online Opening Date for Online Application April 08, 2023 Closing Date for Online Application April 27, 2023 Official Website upsconline.nic.in

Salary of ECIS JE 2023

Junior Engineer (Civil): Level- 06 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Level- 06 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

UPSC ESIC Notification 2023 Age: 30 years

UPSC ESIC Notification 2023 Notification PDF

How to apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in on or before April 27, 2023. Applying candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference, after submitting the online application.