UPSC (IAS) Aspirant Secured AIR 1 In JEE Main 2021 Due To His Interest In Science: Check Details

A UPSC (IAS) 2021 aspirant has appeared for JEE Main 2021 because of his affinity for science subjects. He prepared for 1 year and after the declaration of JEE Main Result 2021, Vaibhav Vishal is now one of the 18 students who secured AIR 1 in the JEE Main 2021. He appeared for JEE Main thrice. In the first attempt, his score was 99.84 percentile and in the second attempt, his score was 99.83 percentile. In his third or final attempt, he scored 100 percentile second.

Vaibhav Prepared For 1 Year:

He took a year off and began studying for the engineering entrance exam instead.

In an interview, he said he considered preparing for UPSC but due to his affinity towards Science and Technology he started preparing for JEE Main. He also said that now his focus is on JEE Advanced 2021. He also mentioned his aim to pursue Computer Science from IIT-Bombay.

Preparation Strategy Of Vaibhav:

Regarding his preparation strategy, he mentioned that he has given significant importance to NCERT books. He also mentioned about 60% to 70% syllabus in JEE Advanced is also expected from these books. He also added that he has given lots of mock tests to boost his preparation level.

