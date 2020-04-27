UPSC (IAS) Exam 2020-21: Jamia Offers Free Coaching - Check Eligibility Criteria & How To Apply Online



Jamia Milia Islamia, (JMI) has invited online applications for its free coaching program for the UPSC (IAS) Exam 2020-21 aspirants. This training program includes free coaching classes for both UPSC Prelims and Mains as well as for the optional subject. Apart from the classes, free accommodation facility is provided to all the aspirants selected for the classes.

Selection Through Test and Interview

Eligible candidates for the coaching facility will be selected through a process of entrance tests and interview. As per the official Press Release

Written Test will comprise of two papers - Paper 1 will have 60 objective type questions of 1 mark each. This test can be attempted in English or Hindi language.

Paper-II will be an essay paper comprising of two essay writing questions of 30 marks each that can be attempted in English, Hindi, or Urdu Language.

The total marks for the personality test will be 30.

The entrance test will be held in six centers, namely, Delhi, Srinagar, Lucknow, Guwahati, Bengaluru, and Malappuram (Kerala).

To understand the pattern of the entrance test, aspirants can download the Previous year papers of the entrance test from the official website of Jamia Milia Islamia.

Eligibility Criteria for Free Coaching

The selection board has set fixed criteria and eligibility guidelines for the application of a free UPSC IAS coaching facility. As per the guidelines:

This facility is exclusively open for candidates belonging to the minority, scheduled caste, and scheduled tribe category.

Women candidates are also eligible to apply.

Only those candidates who have completed their graduation and have their results can apply.

Any candidate who has already availed the JMI coaching but didn’t appear in the exam for the past 3 years is not eligible to apply.

10% of seats are reserved for students who are below 24 years of age.

The total seats available for the current session are 208.

Preface of the Free Coaching for UPSC (IAS) Exam 2020-21

The coaching program will include classes on General studies, CSAT, and selected optional papers. Test series, mock tests, answer evaluation and essay writing practice will also be part of the coaching. Mock Interviews will also be conducted for the aspirants who qualify the mains exam.

Apart from this, the Hostel facility will also be provided to the students which are subject to the availability of seats and will be allotted on merit basis.

As many as 54 students who were receiving coaching and training at Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Jamia Millia Islamia have cleared the UPSC (Main) exam 2019. The application for the current year RCA training is open till June 15, 2020. Aspirants who are eligible to apply for the program can access the application form from the official website of Jamia Milia Islamia.