UPSC IAS Interviews To Begin From April 1st Week, 2022: Prepare Within A Week After UPSC Mains Result 2021!

UPSC Civil Services Interview or Personality Test would be conducted in just a week after the UPSC Mains Result 2021 would be released in March's 4th week, 2022. Check how to prepare!

UPSC IAS Mains Result 2021 would be released in the last week of March 2022 as informed by the Union Public Service Commission in an official notice. The notice also states that the UPSC CSE Interview or Personality Test would be conducted from the first week of April 2022 itself. This leaves the selected candidates with just a week to prepare for their UPSC personality test. Here is what to do once you get through the UPSC CSE Mains 2021.

UPSC IAS Interview 2022: Preparation Tips For A Week!

UPSC CSE candidates have one thing to their benefit, they are always prepared! The candidates must not leave this at all. UPSC CSE exam tests the candidates at three levels, the Prelims, Mains and the Interview. In the first test, the candidates need to demonstrate their analytical skills and in the second that is UPSC Mains they are tested for their subjective answer writing and understanding skills. In the Personality test or the IAS, Interview candidates are tested for their wit.

So the candidates must work on these skills all round the year of their preparation.

Now coming to the point, what can be done within a week of the interview. Follow these steps to score good marks:

First of all, do not panic. You have one week's time and you need to trust your preparation. Prepare your CV and your introduction well. You are lucky to have just a week's time because your current affairs preparation just got shortened. Revise majorly the events that took place related to administration in the past year. It is easier as the interviewers are Civil Servants generally who think about administrative affairs generally. No one can be fully prepared and it is better to be nervous than unprepared. You need to believe in yourself and your brains at all times. Prepare your dress, your walk, your way of talking but try not to be pretentious as many candidates do. You do not need to be completely blatant as well which may make you look rude and even an officer would not like a rude person talking to him/her. Maintain your health, take a good night's sleep every day. You cannot do anything about the date by just worrying about them. Try to cover as much as possible in your Mains subject. Direct questions are asked from it. Your polity always needs to be good. So work on it. Start your preparation today if you have the slightest feeling that you may be selected. Do not wait for the results of UPSC Mains 2021.

