UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Geography Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers (2019 to 2009)

UPSC: Although the syllabus for Geography optional is dynamic and lengthy, if read well, it proves to be one of the scoring optional subjects. Geography as an optional has a high success rate and easy availability of study material, which makes it a preferred optional subject for many. To gain an understanding of the type of questions asked in the UPSC Geography optional paper, aspirants can check the previous year’s papers. These papers not only act as a guiding booklet but also helps in answer writing practice. Check below the past 11 years’ papers of Geography optional.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Syllabus for Geography Optional Subject

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Geography Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers

The UPSC IAS Mains Optional papers carry a total weightage of 500 marks. The optional papers are divided into two papers - Papers I & II carrying 250 marks each. For the UPSC Main exam, the candidates are required to choose one optional subject from the list of subjects offered.

UPSC IAS aspirants would notice that Geography optional for UPSC has a significant syllabus overlap with topics from General Studies I and a few topics of Disaster Management in GS III. Hence, the preparation of Geography optional will also help in GS I and GS III preparation.

