UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Geography Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers (2019 to 2009)

UPSC: Aspirants appearing in UPSC IAS Mains 2020 exam with Geography optional can check here the Previous Years’ Question Papers of Geography from 2019 to 2009. 

Nov 9, 2020 16:46 IST
UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Geography Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers (2019 to 2009)
UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Geography Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers (2019 to 2009)

UPSC: Although the syllabus for Geography optional is dynamic and lengthy, if read well, it proves to be one of the scoring optional subjects.  Geography as an optional has a high success rate and easy availability of study material, which makes it a preferred optional subject for many. To gain an understanding of the type of questions asked in the UPSC Geography optional paper, aspirants can check the previous year’s papers. These papers not only act as a guiding booklet but also helps in answer writing practice. Check below the past 11 years’ papers of Geography optional. 

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Syllabus for Geography Optional Subject

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Geography Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers

UPSC IAS Mains Geography Optional Previous Year Papers - 2019

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Geography Optional Previous Year Papers - 2018

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Geography Optional Previous Year Papers - 2017

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Geography Optional Previous Year Papers - 2016

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Geography Optional Previous Year Papers - 2015

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Geography Optional Previous Year Papers - 2014

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Geography Optional Previous Year Papers - 2013

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Geography Optional Previous Year Papers - 2012

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Geography Optional Previous Year Papers - 2011

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Geography Optional Previous Year Papers - 2010

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains Geography Optional Previous Year Papers - 2009

Paper I

Paper-II

The UPSC IAS Mains Optional papers carry a total weightage of 500 marks. The optional papers are divided into two papers - Papers I & II carrying 250 marks each. For the UPSC Main exam, the candidates are required to choose one optional subject from the list of subjects offered. 

UPSC IAS aspirants would notice that Geography optional for UPSC has a significant syllabus overlap with topics from General Studies I and a few topics of Disaster Management in GS III. Hence, the preparation of Geography optional will also help in GS I and GS III preparation.

Also Check: UPSC IAS Mains Previous Years' Papers:

General Studies I General Studies II
General Studies III General Studies IV





UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Next