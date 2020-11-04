UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Public Administration Previous Years Question Papers (2019 to 2009)

UPSC: Union Public Service Commission offers Public Administration as one of the optional subjects for the UPSC IAS Mains Exam. Check here the past 11 year’s question papers of Public Administration. 

UPSC: Public Administration is a popular optional subject among UPSC IAS aspirants because of the nature of the Public Administration syllabus and its implementation in the civil services. An aspirant’s score in the optional subject majorly impacts the overall score of the aspirants in the Mains exam. Hence it is essential to choose an optional subject wisely. The best way to prepare for the optional is to be well aware of the syllabus and the type of questions asked in the paper. After a thorough reading of the Public Administration optional syllabus, aspirants can refer to the previous years’ question papers. Below we have provided the past 11 years’ question papers of both Paper I and Paper II

Also Check: UPSC Mains - Detailed Syllabus for all Optional Papers

UPSC IAS Mains Public Administration Previous Year Papers - 2019

Paper I

Paper II

UPSC IAS Mains Public Administration Previous Year Papers - 2018

Paper I

Paper II

UPSC IAS Mains Public Administration Previous Year Papers - 2017

Paper I

Paper II

UPSC IAS Mains Public Administration Previous Year Papers - 2016

Paper I

Paper II

UPSC IAS Mains Public Administration Previous Year Papers - 2015

Paper I

Paper II

UPSC IAS Mains Public Administration Previous Year Papers - 2014

Paper I

Paper II

UPSC IAS Mains Public Administration Previous Year Papers - 2013

Paper I

Paper II

UPSC IAS Mains Public Administration Previous Year Papers - 2012

Paper I

Paper II

UPSC IAS Mains Public Administration Previous Year Papers - 2011

Paper I

Paper II

UPSC IAS Mains Public Administration Previous Year Papers - 2010

Paper I

Paper II

UPSC IAS Mains Public Administration Previous Year Papers - 2009

Paper I

Paper II

Public Administration optional contains two papers. Both papers have a different syllabus. Candidates can solve the above given previous year papers for answer writing practice. These papers will also help the candidate to detect the kind of questions asked from the given syllabus. The weightage of both the optional papers in 250 marks each. 

