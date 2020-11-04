UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Public Administration Previous Years Question Papers (2019 to 2009)

UPSC: Public Administration is a popular optional subject among UPSC IAS aspirants because of the nature of the Public Administration syllabus and its implementation in the civil services. An aspirant’s score in the optional subject majorly impacts the overall score of the aspirants in the Mains exam. Hence it is essential to choose an optional subject wisely. The best way to prepare for the optional is to be well aware of the syllabus and the type of questions asked in the paper. After a thorough reading of the Public Administration optional syllabus, aspirants can refer to the previous years’ question papers. Below we have provided the past 11 years’ question papers of both Paper I and Paper II

Public Administration optional contains two papers. Both papers have a different syllabus. Candidates can solve the above given previous year papers for answer writing practice. These papers will also help the candidate to detect the kind of questions asked from the given syllabus. The weightage of both the optional papers in 250 marks each.

