UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 & 2019: Expected Cut Off Marks GS Paper-I & CSAT Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC Civil Cervices IAS Prelims 2020 on 4th October & UPSC Civil Cervices IAS Prelims 2019 Exam on 2nd June 2019 can check the expected cut-off marks for GS Paper-I and minimum qualifying marks for CSAT here. Based on the difficulty level of GS Paper-I and Paper-II (CSAT), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 & 2019 Exam.

UPSC IAS Prelims 2019 Exam Pattern – 2nd June 2019

IAS Prelims 2019 Exam consisted of two papers – GS Paper-I and GS Paper-II (CSAT) for total 400 marks. GS Paper-I consisted of questions of 100 Questions of 2 marks each in the Objective MCQ Format. GS Paper-II (CSAT) consisted of questions of 80 Questions of 2.5 marks each in the Objective MCQ Format. Questions asked in the exam were of Moderate to Difficult Level. Also, there was negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. IAS Prelims 2019 Exam is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

IAS Prelims 2019 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Objective Multiple Questions (Marks) Duration GS Paper-I 100 Questions of 2 marks 2 Hours GS paper-II (Qualifying nature) 80 Questions of 2.5 marks 2 Hours Total 180 Questions of 400 marks

Expected Cut-Off for UPSC IAS Prelims 2019 Exam

Questions asked in the IAS Prelims 2019 Exam were of Moderate to Difficult Level. Also, there is negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for IAS Prelims 2019 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off IAS Prelims 2019 Exam Category Expected Cut-Off GS Paper-I (Out of 200 Marks) General 95-105 EWS 95-100 OBC 90-100 SC 85-95 ST 80-90 Previous Minimum Qualifying Marks for IAS Prelims GS Paper –II (CSAT) 2019 (Out of 200 Marks)

Minimum Percentage of Marks 33%

Previous Year Cut-Off for UPSC IAS Prelims 2019 Exam

Let’s look at the previous year cut off marks for UPSC IAS Prelims Exam:

Previous Year Cut-Off Marks for IAS Prelims GS Paper-I (Out of 200 marks) Category 2018 2017 2016 2015 General 98.00 105.34 116 107.34 OBC 96.66 102.66 110.66 106 SC 84.00 88.66 99.34 94 ST 83.34 88.66 96 91.34 PwBD - 1 73.34 85.34 75.34 90.66 PwBD - 2 53.34 61.34 72.66 76.66 PwBD- 3 40 40 40 40 Previous Minimum Qualifying Marks for IAS Prelims GS Paper –II (CSAT) 2018 Minimum Percentage of Marks 33%

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

IAS Mains Exam: The Candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will have to apply online again and submit on-line Detailed Application Form-I [DAF-I] along with scanned documents/certificates in support of date of birth, category {viz. SC/ST/ OBC(without OBC Annexure) /EWS [Economically Weaker Sections] (without EWS Annexure) /PwBD / Ex-Serviceman} and educational qualification with required Examination Fee.

IAS Interview Round: The candidates who are declared to have qualified Civil Services (Main) Examination will be required to mandatorily indicate order of preferences only for those services participating in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which he is interested to be allocated to, in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II [DAF-II], before the commencement of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the examination.

Further, the candidates who wish to indicate IAS/IPS as their Service preference are advised to indicate all the Zones and Cadres in the order of preference in their on-line DAF-II as per the extant Cadre Allocation Policy applicable for the Civil Services Examination, 2019. With this DAF-II, a candidate will also be required to upload documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category only), EWS Annexure [for EWS Category only], etc.