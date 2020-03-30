UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Ministry-Wise Important Government Schemes (Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare)

In our detailed analysis of previous years’ UPSC prelims papers, we discovered that 16 questions were asked on various Government schemes in UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam 2017, 9 questions in 2018 and 5 questions in 2019. As we can see there is no fixed pattern that UPSC follows while framing the Prelims question paper hence it is necessary that we read all the government schemes carefully. In this article, we have provided all the important schemes launched by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP)

Launched by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)

The aim is to attract new talent and strengthen higher agricultural education in the country

Funded by the World Bank and the Indian Government in a 50:50 ratio

A four-year degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, and Forestry will now be treated as a professional degree.

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

Launched in 2016 after rolling three existing government schemes (National Agriculture Insurance Scheme, Weather-based Crop Insurance scheme and Modified National Agricultural Insurance Scheme).

mandatory for farmers who have taken loans from banks an optional for farmers who have not taken institutional credit.

As per the scheme, a uniform premium of 2% to be paid by Kharif crops farmers, and 1.5% for Rabi crops. The premium for annual commercial and horticultural crops will be 5%.

The difference between premium and the rate of insurance charges payable by farmers is provided as subsidy and shared equally by the Centre and State

Providing financial support to farmers suffering crop loss/damage arising out of unforeseen events

Gram Sabhas to inform the farmers about the enrolment and benefits of PMFBY at the beginning of the Rabi Season.

New provision amended in the scheme applicable from October 2018:

incidents of localized disasters like water logging, landslide, cloud bursts, hailstorms and fire too are brought under the scheme.

insurances firms will also have to spend 0.5% of their earnings from annual premium to advertise provisions of the scheme

State government and insurance firms will have to pay interest of 12% in case of delay in the release of state’s share of subsidy in premium to insurance firms and of delay in clearing insurance claims for crop damages to farmers respectively.

Online Portal “ENSURE”

ENSURE – National Livestock Mission-EDEG, a portal developed by NABARD and operated under the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries.

Under the Mission’s component EDEG ( Entrepreneurship Development and Employment Generation), subsidy payment for activities related to poultry, small ruminants, pigs, etc., through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) goes directly to the beneficiary’s account.

ENSURE will make the information related to beneficiary and processing of application readily available.

Accessing the portal will be on a real-time basis and a list of beneficiaries can be easily prepared.

The burden of extra interest due to delay in the disbursal of the subsidy would now be reduced.

Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA)

Aimed at ensuring remunerative prices to the farmers for their produce

‘PM-AASHA’ comprises three sub-schemes:

→ Price Support Scheme (PSS).

→ Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS).

→ Pilot of Private Procurement & Stockist Scheme (PPPS)

Price Support Scheme (PSS)

→ the physical procurement of pulses, oilseeds, and Copra will be done by Central Nodal Agencies with the proactive role of the state governments

→ NAFED & FCI together will take up PSS operations in states and districts

→ The procurement expenditure and losses due to procurement will be borne by the Union Government

Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS).

→ It covers all oilseeds with notified Minimum Support Price (MSP)

→ direct payment of the difference between the MSP and the selling/modal price will be made to pre-registered farmers selling his produce in the notified market yard through a transparent auction process.

Pilot of Private Procurement & Stockist Scheme (PPPS)

→ pilot district and selected APMC(s) will cover one or more crop of oilseeds for which MSP is notified.

→ it involves physical procurement of the notified commodity

→ The selected private agency shall procure the commodity at MSP in the notified markets during the notified period from the registered farmers in accordance with the PPSS Guidelines

