UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Ministry-Wise Important Government Schemes (Ministry of Women & Child Development)

Check this list of 7 important Government Schemes launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development which are important for the UPSC (IAS) Prelims Exam 2020. Ministry of Women and Child Development have been constantly working to uplift and support girl education, women’s independence, financial stability of women, protecting the health and safety rights of women and children. Various schemes are launched by the ministry to take action and plans better living conditions for women and children of the country. These schemes are often asked by the UPSC in the Civil Services Prelims and Mains exams. Hence, it is essential to know each scheme/yojana in detail.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP)

Launched in January 2015 at Panipat in Haryana.

The scheme is aimed at promoting gender equality and the significance of educating girls.

Tri-ministerial effort of Ministry of Women and Child Development, Health & Family Welfare and Human Resource Development.

Not a DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) scheme.

Mahila Police Volunteers (MPVs)

Aimed to link police and community and help women in distress

Haryana is the first state to adopt the initiative at Karnal and Mahindergarh District on a pilot basis under Nirbhaya Fund during the financial year 2016-2017.

A joint initiative with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

One Mahila Police Volunteer (MPV) is envisaged per Gram Panchayat across the country

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana

A maternity benefit rechristened from erstwhile Indira Gandhi Matritva Sahyog Yojana (IGMSY).

Launched in 2010.

Implemented in all the districts of the country in accordance with the provision of the National Food Security Act, 2013.

PMMVY benefits are available to all Pregnant Women & Lactating Mothers (PW&LM) except those in regular employment with the Central Government or State Government or Public Sector Undertaking or those who are in receipt of similar benefits under any law for the time being in force.

Centrally Sponsored Scheme under which cost-sharing ratio between the Centre and the States & UTs with Legislature is 60:40

In the North-Eastern States & three Himalayan States, the cost-sharing ratio is 90:10

SHe-Box

SHe-Box, the online portal to report complaints of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace,

Implemented at all the Central Ministries, Departments and 653 districts across 33 States/Union Territories.

Once a complaint is submitted at the portal, it will be directed to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the concerned Ministry/Department/PSU/Autonomous Body, etc. having jurisdiction to inquire into the complaint. Through this portal, WCD, as well as complainant, can monitor the progress of inquiry conducted by the ICC.

Covers students in schools and colleges as well as patients in hospitals,

Krishna Kutir

Recently inaugurated widows’ home ‘Krishna Kutir’ at Vrindavan in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The construction of the home was funded by Central Government and it will be managed by the Uttar Pradesh Government.

A special home for 1000 widows set under Swadhar Greh scheme

Swadhar Greh Scheme

Launched by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2002 for the rehabilitation of women in difficult circumstances.

The benefit of the scheme could be availed by women above 18 years of age

Poshan Maah