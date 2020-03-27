UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Ministry-Wise Important Government Schemes (Ministry of Health & Family Welfare)

Aspirants preparing for the UPSC (IAS) prelims 2020 examination must have studied the static and book-defined syllabus for the exam. However, apart from testing the basic knowledge of the candidate, UPSC often asks questions related to recent developments in the paper. One such section is of Government schemes. Each year 5-6 questions are asked from this section in the UPSC Prelims exam. This makes it necessary for the aspirants to revise all the important government schemes launched in the current as well as previous years. To help students prepare better for the exam, we have created this article with a list of important government schemes launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Menstrual Hygiene for Adolescent Girls Schemes

Aims to address the need of menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls residing primarily in rural areas,

Funds provided to States/UTs through National Health Mission for decentralized procurement of sanitary napkins packs at a subsidized price

Provision of funds to ASHAs to hold monthly meetings with adolescents to discuss issues related to menstrual hygiene.

Mission Indradhanush

Aims to strengthen and re-energize the program and achieve full immunization coverage for all children and pregnant women at a rapid pace,

The ultimate goal is to ensure full immunization with all available vaccines for children up to two years of age and pregnant women against seven vaccine-preventable diseases

targeted diseases are diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, poliomyelitis, tuberculosis, measles, and Hepatitis B.

In 2017, Pneumonia was added

has been selected as one of the 12 best practices globally

Ayushman Bharat–PM Jan Arogya Yojana

Centrally Sponsored Scheme.

The umbrella of two major health initiatives, namely Health and Wellness Centres and National Health Protection Scheme.

➤ Health and Wellness Centres:

1.5 lakh existing sub-centers will bring the health care system closer to the homes of people in the form of health and wellness centers.

centers will provide comprehensive health care, including for non-communicable diseases and maternal and child health services.

List of Services to be provided at the Health & Wellness Centre

▪ Pregnancy care and maternal health services

▪ Neonatal and infant health services

▪ Child health ▪ Chronic communicable diseases

▪ Non-communicable diseases

▪ Management of mental illness

▪ Dental care

▪ Eyecare

AB-PMJAY provides a defined benefit cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family per year.

The benefit cover will also include pre and post-hospitalization expenses

Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY)

was announced in 2003 with objectives of correcting regional imbalances in the availability of affordable/ reliable tertiary healthcare services and also to augment facilities for quality medical education in the country.

Aims at setting up of new AIIMS and up-gradation of government medical colleges

Construction of new AIIMS is fully funded by the Central Government

