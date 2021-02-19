UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Physical Geography - Topic 2 (River System)

90 percent of India's river discharges their water into the Bay of Bengal and rest are in the Arabian Sea. The drainage systems flowing into the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are separated by a water divide extending approximately along the Western Ghats, Aravalli and Yamuna Sutlej divide. Here, we are giving the list of Major Rivers of India for general awareness. To help the aspirants in their preparation, we have provided the 10 most important questions from the River System topic of Indian Geography for UPSC Prelims 2021.

Ques 1: Which of the following east-flowing rivers of India has rift valleys due to down warping?

(a). Damodar

(b). Mahanadi

(c). Son

(d). Yamuna

Ans: a

Explanation: Damodar east flowing rivers of India forms rift valley due to down warping. Down warp denotes a segment of the earth's crust that is broadly bent downward.

Ques 2: Krishna Raja Sagara Dam, located in Karnataka is built on which of the following river?

(a). Cauvery

(b). Godavari

(c). Krishna

(d). Mahanadi

Ans: a

Explanation: Krishna Raja Sagara, also popularly known as KRS, is a lake and the dam that creates it. They are close to the settlement of Krishna raja Sagara in the Indian State of Karnataka.

Ques 3: Between which of the following was the ancient town of Takshasila located?

(a) Jhelum and Chenab.

(b) Indus and Jhelum.

(c) Chenab and Ravi.

(d) Ravi and Beas.

Ans: b

Explanation: axila is located in between River Indus and Hydaspes, river Hydaspes is now known as river Jhelum it is a tributary of river Indus. It is located in Rawalpindi, Punjab (Pakistan).

Ques 4: Match the following rivers with their tributaries:

Rivers Tributaries (A) Godavari (I) Tons (B) Krishna (II) Pranahita (C) Yamuna (III) Purna (D) Tapi (IV) Mallaprabha

Select the correct code:

(a) A-I, B-II, C-III, D-IV

(b) A-II, B-III, C-IV, D-I

(c) A-II, B-IV, C-I, D-III

(d) A-III, B-IV, C-I, D-II

Ans: c

Explanation: Tapi River System - Waghur River, Aner River, Girna River, Purna River, Panzara River and Bori River. Godavari River System - Pranahita (Combination of Penuganga and Warda), Indravati River, Bindusara, Sabari, and Manjira. Krishna River System - Dudhganga Rivers, Koyna, Bhima, Mallaprabha, Dindi, Ghataprabha, Warna, Yerla, and Musi are some of the other tributaries. The Tons is the largest tributary of the Yamuna.

Ques 5: Which one among the following is the correct sequence of the rivers from north to south?

(a) Damodar-Brahmani-Mahanadi-Tungabhadra

(b) Damodar-Mahanadi-Brahmani- Tungabhadra

(c) Brahmani-Tungabhadra-Damodar- Mahanadi

(d) Damodar-Brahmani-Tungabhadra- Mahanadi

Ans: a

Explanation: From north to south, Damodar-Brahmani-Mahanadi-Tungabhadra flows down.

Ques 6: Which of the following three rivers of the peninsula India have the Amarkantak region as their source?

(a) Narmada, Krishna Godavari

(b) Son, Mahanadi, Narmada

(c) Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery

(d) Chambal, Betwa, Luni

Ans: b

Explanation: Amarkantak peak is the source region of three important rivers - the Narmada, the Mahanadi and the Son.

Ques 7: The snow-covered Ghepan Lake is located in:

(a) Himachal Pradesh

(b) Uttarakhand

(c) Jammu & Kashmir

(d) Ladakh

Ans: a

Explanation: Originating from the Sissu Village ( Lahaul region) of Himachal Pradesh, Ghepan Ghat is a hidden, neon-blue glacial lake unknown to even many locals guides.

Ques 8: Which one of the following pairs is incorrect? [UK-PSC 2016]

(a) Dodi Tal - Uttarkashi

(b) Devriya Tal - Tehri

(c) Beni Tal - Chamoli

(d) Basuki Tal - Rudra Prayag

Ans: b

Explanation: Deoria Tal is a lake about 3 km from the villages of Mastura and Sari on the Ukhimath-Chopta road in Uttarakhand.

Ques 9: The Mathabhanga river is treated as an international border between which among the following countries?

(a) India-Nepal

(b) India-Bangladesh

(c) India-China

(d) India-Sri Lanka

Ans: b

Explanation: The Mathabhanga River is a transboundary river between India and Bangladesh.

Ques 10: The Sankosh river forms the boundary between which of the following two states?

(a) Bihar and Jharkhand

(b) Bihar and West Bengal

(c) Assam and West Bengal

(d) Assam and Arunachal Pradesh

Ans: d

Explanation: Sankosh is a river that rises in northern Bhutan and empties into the Brahmaputra in the state of Assam in India. In Bhutan, it is known as the Puna Tsang Chu below the confluences of several tributaries near the town of Wangdue Phodrang.

