UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on World Geography - Topic 4 (North America)

North America is a continent entirely within the Northern Hemisphere and almost all within the Western Hemisphere. It can also be considered a northern subcontinent of the Americas. It is bordered to the north by the Arctic Ocean, to the east by the Atlantic Ocean, to the west and south by the Pacific Ocean, and to the southeast by South America and the Caribbean Sea. North America is the third largest continent by area, following Asia and Africa, and the fourth by population after Asia, Africa, and Europe. In this article, check important questions and answers on North America.

Important Questions on World Geography - Topic 1 (Asia)

Ques 1: Consider the following statements:

Mt. Mackenzie is the highest peak of North America, situated in Alaska It is an active volcano.

Which of the following statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: Mt. McKinley is the highest peak of North America, situated in Alaska. It is an active volcano. The United States changed the name of the tallest mountain in North America Mount McKinley to its original native name Denali in 2015. It was announced by the then US President Barack Obama ahead of his three-day visit to Alaska to highlight the issue of climate change. It was renamed following the lead of the state of Alaska, US Department of the Interior (USDoI) in conjunction with the US Board on Geographic Names (USBGN).

Ques 2: Which of the following island is known as the sugar bowl of the World?

(a) Bermuda Island

(b) Greenland

(c) Hawaii Island

(d) Cuba Islands of Antilles

Ans: d

Explanation: Cuba Islands of Antilles is known as the sugar bowl of the World and its vast source of metallic resources include cobalt, nickel, iron ore, chromium, and copper. Other resources include timber, petroleum, silica, salt, and arable land.

Ques 3: Match the following rivers with their destination falling water body:

Rivers Oceans A. River St. Lawrence Gulf of Mexico B. River Mackenzie Atlantic Ocean C. Mississippi Pacific Ocean D. Colorado River Arctic Ocean

Select the correct code:

(a) A-2, B-4, C-1, D-3

(b) A-1, B-2, C-3, D-4

(c) A-4, B-3, C-2, D-1

(d) A-2, B-1, C-4, D-3

Ans: a

Ques 4: Which of the following separates Canada from Green Land?

(a) Beaufort Sea

(b) Labrador Sea

(c) Hudson Bay

(d) Bering Sea

Ans: b

Explanation: Labrador Sea is bordered by continental shelves and separates Canada from Greenland. Bering Sea is situated on the extreme North of North America separating the continents of Asia and north America. Hudson Bay is known as the second largest bay in the world which encompasses an area of 1,230,000 square kilometer (470,000mi) and large body of Salt water. Beaufort Sea is situated in the north of Canada and Alaska is known to be the marginal sea of Arctic Ocean covering an area of 184,000 sq. miles and the average depth of 3,239 ft (1,004 m).

Ques 5: The famous Rocky mountains are a part of:

(a) Eastern Highlands

(b) Canadian Shield

(c) Western Cordilleras

(d) Central Lowlands

Ans: c

Explanation: The parallel ranges of young fold mountains run from Alaska and extend into South America as the Andes. Rocky Mountains, Alaska Range, Cascades, Sierra Nevada, and the Sierra Madre are the chief ranges of the Western Cordilleras

Ques 6: Which of the following latitude forms the boundary between the two big countries- USA and Canada?

(a) 45 Degree North latitude

(b) 46 Degree North latitude

(c) 47 Degree North latitude

(d) 49 Degree North latitude

Ans: d

Explanation: The 49 Degree North latitude forms the boundary between the two big countries- USA and Canada. Hence, D is the option.

Ques 7: Which of the following North American waterfalls comprises of three waterfalls: the Horseshoe Falls, the American Falls and the Bridal Veil Falls?

(a) Yosemite Waterfalls

(b) Niagara Falls

(c) Cumberland Falls

(d) Bash Bish Falls

Ans: b

Explanation: The world famous Niagara Falls is located between Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. It is comprises of three waterfalls: the Horseshoe Falls, the American Falls and the Bridal Veil Falls. Hence, B is the correct option.

Ques 8: Which of the following is highest peak as well as active volcano of North America?

(a) Mt. Aconcagua

(b) Mt. Etna

(c) Mt. Mackenzie

(d) All of the above

Ans: b

Explanation: Mt. Mackenzie is a volcanic peak, located 40 km (25 mi) northeast of Hagensborg, British Columbia, Canada. It is one of the volcanic peaks of the Rainbow Range, which is one of the three major shield volcanoes that form the Anahim Volcanic Belt. Hence, C is the correct option.

Ques 9: Old Faithful” Geyser is located in which among the following countries?

(a) USA

(b) Canada

(c) Mexico

(d) Spain

Ans: a

Explanation: Old Faithful is a cone geyser in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, United States. It was named in 1870 during the Washburn–Langford–Doane Expedition and was the first geyser in the park to be named. It is a highly predictable geothermal feature and has erupted every 44 minutes to two hours since 2000.

Ques 10: Which of the following is the largest river system in the United States?

(a) Columbia

(b) Mississippi

(c) Colorado

(d) Columbia

Ans: b

Explanation: The Mississippi River System, also referred to as the Western Rivers, is a mostly riverine network of the United States which includes the Mississippi River and connecting waterways. The Mississippi River is the largest drainage basin in the United States.









