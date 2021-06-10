UPSC IES/ISS 2020 Interview Revised Date Out @upsc.gov.in, Check IES/ISS Admit Card Dates Here

UPSC IES/ISS 2020 Interview Revised Date Released at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC IES/ISS 2020 Interview Admit Card 2021 will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IES/ISS 2020 Interview Date: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020. Candidates who have qualified for UPSC IES/ISS 2020 interview can now check the roll number wise schedule on the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The Commission had scheduled the Personality Tests/Interviews of the above Examinations from 19 April. However, due to unprecedented growth in the number of people infected with Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) countrywide, as a precautionary measure, the Union Public Service Commission deferred the Personality Test of the Examinations after conducting the interview on the first day on 19.04.2021.

Now, The commission has rescheduled the personality test of the Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 and Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020 from 19 July 2021 onwards. The schedule of the personality test has been uploaded at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC IES/ISS 2020 Interview Admit Card 2021 will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained. The candidates can download UPSC IES/ISS 2020 Interview schedule by following the easy steps given below.

How to Download Roll Number Wise UPSC IES/ISS 2020 Interview Schedule?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on ‘ Indian Economic Service Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020 Interview Schedule’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download Roll Number Wise UPSC IES/ISS 2020 Interview Schedule and save it for future reference.

