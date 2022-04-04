UPSC IES ISS 2022: Notification to release on 6 April, Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus & How to apply

UPSC IES ISS Recruitment 2022 Notification to be released on 6 April on Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Website. Check the application process, educational qualification, exam date, exam pattern, and other details here.

UPSC IES ISS Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to release the notification for the Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Exam 2022 on 6 April 2022 as per schedule. The UPSC IES ISS 2022 online applications will be available till 26 April 2022. The commission has scheduled UPSC IES ISS 2022 Exam for 24–26 Jun 2022.

Every year, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Indian Economic Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) exams for recruitment to the various posts in its departments. Only 6 attempts are allowed for this exam. Candidates who wish to register for this exam can check the application process, educational qualification, how to apply, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application for UPSC IES ISS 2022: 6 April 2022

Last date of online application for UPSC IES ISS 2022: 26 Apri 2022

Exam Date: 24–26 Jun 2022

Admit Card Release Date: 3 days prior to the exam

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Vacancy Details

Indian Economic Service - to be announced

Indian Statistical Service - to be announced

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Indian Economic Service: Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a University.

Indian Statistical Service: a Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a University.

Age Limit - 21 to 30 years

Note: There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per govt norms.

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and viva voce.

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Exam Pattern

The examination shall be conducted as follows:-

Part 1-Written examination carrying a maximum of 1000 marks.

Part 2-Viva voce of such candidates as may be called by the Commission carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

Part -1 Indian Economic Service

Subject Maximum Marks Time Allowed General English 100 3 hours General Studies 100 3 hours General Economics-I 200 3 hours General Economics-II 200 3 hours General Economics-III 200 3 hours Indian Economics 200 3 hours

Indian Statistical Service

Subject Maximum Marks Time Allowed General English 100 3 hours General Studies 100 3 hours Statistics-I (Objective) 200 2 hours Statistics-II (Objective) 200 2 hours Statistics-III (Descriptive) 200 3 hours Statistics-IV (Descriptive) 200 3 hours

Note-1: Statistics I & II will be of Objective Type Questions (80 questions with maximum marks of 200 in each paper) to be attempted in 120 minutes.

Note-2: Statistics III and IV will be of Descriptive Type having Short Answer/ Small Problems Questions (50%) and Long Answer and Comprehension problem questions (50%).

Note-3: The papers on General English and General Studies, common to both Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service will be of subjective type.

Note-4: All other papers of the Indian Economic Service will be of subjective type.

The question papers in all subjects in Indian Economic Service Examination and in Indian Statistical Service Examination will be of Conventional (essay) type except in Statistics Paper I and Statistics Paper-II which are Objective Type Papers.

Viva Voce: Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for Viva Voce. The object of the interview

is to assess his/her suitability for the service for which he/she has competed.

How to apply for UPSC IES ISS Exam 2022?

Interested candidates will be able to submit applications through the online mode only. The easy steps are given below.

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Click on the ‘apply online’ button.

Enter the details to register for the exam.

On successful registration, login credentials are sent to candidates.

Use them to log in.

Fill up the application form by providing details such as educational qualification, centre preference and others.

Upload documents and pay application fee.

Download UPSC IES ISS 2022 Application Form and save for future reference.

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Application Fee