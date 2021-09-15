UPSC IES ISS DAF 2021 Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

UPSC IES ISS DAF 2021 has been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The qualified candidates can now fill up their Detailed Application Forms at upsc.gov.in. Direct Link Available Here.

UPSC IES ISS DAF 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently activated the online application window for the detailed application form (DAF) of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2021. The candidates who have successfully qualified in the UPSC IES ISS Exam 2021 can now fill up their applications through the online mode at upsc.gov.in.

The facility of submission of applications will be available from 15 September 2021 to 28 September 2021. The candidates can access the online application link by scrolling down. The commission has also uploaded the important instructions regarding filling up the DAF and submitting the same ONLINE on its website.

The candidates who have qualified in the written test are required to first register themselves on the relevant page of the Commission’s website before filling up the ONLINE Detailed Application Form and submit the same ONLINE along with uploading the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation, etc.

The candidates are advised to read the instruction for filling up the DAF and Rules of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021. The candidates will be solely responsible for not producing sufficient proof in support of his/her age, date of birth, educational qualification, community (SC/ST/OBC/EWS), and physical disability certificate (in the case of PwBD candidates).

In case any of the written qualified candidates fails to bring any or all the required original documents in support of his/her candidature for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021, he/she will not be allowed to present himself/herself before the PT Board and no TA will be allowed.

The commission had announced the UPSC IES ISS Result 2021 on 9 September 2021. Now, all those who have successfully qualified in the written test will be eligible to appear in the interview round. The schedule for the same will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained under any circumstances.

