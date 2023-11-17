UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at upsc.gov.in

UPSC IFS Admit Card 2023 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC IFS Admit Card 2023 on its official website upsc.gov.in. Check the download link here.

UPSC IFS Admit Card 2023 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC IFS Admit Card 2023 on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the

Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam round can now download their admit cards from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page to download your admit card. However you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPSC IFS Admit Card 2023



It is noted that UPSC will be conducting the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 from November 26, 2023 (Sunday) across the country. All such candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam for the Indian Forest Service are able to appear in the mains exam and they can download their admit card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPSC IFS Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link available for the UPSC IFS hall ticket 2023 on the home page.

Step 3: A new window will appear on the screen, provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the UPSC IFS 2023 Admit Card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it and take printout for further use.

UPSC IFS 2023 Exam Timings

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 from November 26, 2023 (Sunday) in two sessions. The forenoon session will be held from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the afternoon session will be held from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM (as against earlier 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM). The entry of the candidates in the venue shall be closed 30 minutes prior (as against the existing time limit of 10 minutes) to commencement of the Examination (each Session).

Document to Carry With UPSC IFS Admit Card 2023

Candidates will have to bring the-Admit Card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each Session to secure admission to the examination hall. Candidates should note that those who do not have clear photograph on the e-Admit Card, will have to bring passport size photograph, one for each Session for appearing in the examination with an Undertaking

