UPSC IFS Mains 2025 Exam Schedule Out: Exams From November 16 to 23 in Two Shifts, Check Detailed Time Table & Download PDF

UPSC IFS Mains Exam Schedule 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the exam date notification for the Indian Forest Services (IFoS/IFS) Mains exam on its official website. As per the schedule, the IFS Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted from 16 November till 23 November 2025. The IFS Mains exam will be conducted in two shifts each day. The first shift will be conducted between 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift will be conducted between 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM. Each paper is of 3 hours duration. The IFS Mains exam is descriptive in nature.

UPSC IFS Mains Exam Schedule 2025

The UPSC is going to conduct the IFS Mains Exam 2025 from 16 November onwards. The Commission has released the detailed examination schedule on its official website. Candidates must check the schedule to get themselves ready for the exam day. Check below for the detailed exam schedule: