UPSC IFS Mains 2025 Exam Schedule Out: Exams From November 16 to 23 in Two Shifts, Check Detailed Time Table & Download PDF

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 18, 2025, 13:57 IST

UPSC IFS Mains Exam Schedule 2025: The UPSC has released the IFS Mains Exam Schedule on its official website- upsc.gov.in on 18 September 2025. Candidates can check the detailed UPSC IFS Mains Exam Schedule 2025 in this article.

Check the UPSC IFS Mains Exam Schedule 2025
UPSC IFS Mains Exam Schedule 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the exam date notification for the Indian Forest Services (IFoS/IFS) Mains exam on its official website. As per the schedule, the IFS Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted from 16 November till 23 November 2025. The IFS Mains exam will be conducted in two shifts each day. The first shift will be conducted between 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift will be conducted between 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM. Each paper is of 3 hours duration. The IFS Mains exam is descriptive in nature.

UPSC IFS Mains Exam Schedule 2025

The UPSC is going to conduct the IFS Mains Exam 2025 from 16 November onwards. The Commission has released the detailed examination schedule on its official website. Candidates must check the schedule to get themselves ready for the exam day. Check below for the detailed exam schedule:

Day/ Date

Shift 1 (09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon)

Shift 2 (02:30 PM to 05:30 PM)

16-11-2025 (Sunday)

General English

General Knowledge

17-11-2025 (Monday)

No paper (Rest day)

No paper (Rest day)

18-11-2025 (Tuesday)

Mathematics Paper-I/ Statistics Paper-I 

Mathematics Paper-II/ Statistics Paper-II 

19-11-2025 (Wednesday)

Civil Engineering Paper-I / Chemical Engineering Paper-I/

Mechanical Engineering Paper-I/

Zoology Paper-I

Civil Engineering Paper-II/ Chemical Engineering Paper-II/

Mechanical Engineering -Paper II/

Zoology Paper-II

20-11-2025 (Thursday)

Agricultural Engineering Paper-I/ 

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper- I/ 

Physics Paper- I

Agricultural Engineering Paper -II/

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper- II/

Physics Paper- II 

21-11-2025 (Friday)

Chemistry Paper- I/ 

Botany Paper- I

Chemistry Paper- II/

Botany Paper- II

22-11-2025 (Saturday)

Geology Paper- I

Geology Paper –II

23-11-2025 (Sunday) 

Agriculture Paper- I/

Forestry Paper- I

Agriculture Paper- II/

Forestry Paper –II

UPSC IFS Mains Exam Schedule 2025 PDF Download

Candidates who are going to appear for the UPSC IFS Mains exam 2025 can download the detailed exam schedule PDF from the link given below:

Download the UPSC IFS Mains Exam Schedule 2025 Here

