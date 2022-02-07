UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2021 Released on upsc.gov.in, Download Direct Link Here

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2021-22 on its official website @upsc.gov.in. Check how to download UPSC IFS Mains 2021-22 Admit Card link, Exam Date, and other details below here.

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2021 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 on its website. Candidates who have qualified for UPSC IFS Mains 2021-22 can download their admit cards through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IFS Mains 2021 Exam is scheduled to be held from 27 February to 6 March in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM at various cities including Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla. Candidates can check the UPSC IFS Mains 2021-22 Exam Schedule in the provided table.

UPSC IFS Mains 2021-22 Exam Schedule:-

Date & Day Forenoon Session (9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon) Afternoon Session (2.00 to 5.00 PM) 27 February 2022 (Sunday) General English General Knowledge 28 February 2022 (Monday) No paper ( Rest day ) No paper ( Rest day ) 01 March 2022 (Tuesday) Mathematics Paper-1/Statistics Paper-1 Mathematics Paper-2/Statistics Paper-2 02 March 2022 (Wednesday) Physics Paper- 1/Zoology Paper -1 Physics Paper-2/Zoology Paper -2 03 March 2022 (Thursday) Chemistry Paper- 1 Geology Paper-1 Chemistry Paper-2, Geology Paper -2 04 March 2022 (Friday) Agriculture Paper- 1/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper-1 Agriculture Paper-2/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper-2 05 March 2022 (Saturday) Forestry Paper- 1 Forestry Paper -2 06 March 2022 (Sunday) Agricultural Engineering Paper –1 /Civil Engineering Paper –1 /Chemical Engineering Paper –1 /Mechanical Engineering Paper –1/Botany Paper- 1/ Agricultural Engineering Paper-2/Civil Engineering Paper-2/Chemical Engineering Paper -2/Mechanical Engineering -Paper IIBotany Paper-2/

How to Download UPSC IFS Mains 2021-22 Admit Card? Details Here

The facility of downloading UPSC IFS Mains 2021-22 Admit Card will be available from 7 February 2022 to 6 March 2022. Candidates can download UPSC IFS Mains 2021-22 Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below:-

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'UPSC IFS Mains 2021-22 Admit Card' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and click on the submit button. Download UPSC IFS Mains 2021-22 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC IFS Mains 2021-22 Admit Card