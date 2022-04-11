UPSC NDA 1 Result 2022 Update: Check Cut-Off (Expected) and Details Here

UPSC NDA 1 Result 2022 shall be released soon by Union Public Service Commission. Check the selection list PDF update, expected cut-off, marks, and steps to download the result below.

UPSC NDA 1 Result 2022 Update: Union Public Service Commission has completed the examination process for National Defence Academy (NDA) on 10 April 2022. Now, the commission will publish the UPSC NDA 1 Result. For the first time, UPSC NDA Exam 2022 was held for female candidates as well. As per UPSC Trends, it releases results within a month or two. Hence, we can expect UPS NDA 1 Result Link in the month of May or June 2022 at upsc.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the candidates who appeared in the exam on 10 April can check the expected cut-off, steps to download UPSC NDA Result, and other details in this article.

UPSC NDA 1 Expected Cut-Off

UPSC NDA Exam was conducted in offline mode and there were multiple-choice questions set in 2 papers i.e. Mathematics which was of 300 marks and General Ability Test (GAT) which has two parts: Part-A English + Part-B General Knowledge of 600 Marks. The duration of each paper was 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Maths Paper was held in the morning shift from 10 AM to 2:30 PM and GAT in the afternoon shift from 2 to 4 PM. Candidates should note that negative marking shall be done of 1/3 mark for each wrong answer.

As per the students, the level of the exam was moderate to difficult. The marks of both Paper-1 and Paper-2 will be considered for the merit list. On the basis of the candidate’s response, the following cut-off marks are expected:

Subject Total Questions and Marks Expected Cut-Off Marks Paper 1: Maths 120 MCQs of 300 marks 350-360 Paper 2: GAT (Part-A English + Part-B General Knowledge) 150 MCQ of 600 Marks

In 2021, the cut was 343 out of 900 and 8000 candidates were qualified.

UPSC NDA 1 Answer Key 2022

The answer key shall be uploaded by the commission in a PDF format on its website.

UPSC NDA 1 Marks

The marks of all the candidates will be announced after 15 days of the declaration of the final results.

UPSC NDA 1 SSB Interview

Candidates whose roll number or name will be available in UPSC NDA 1 Result PDF 2022 will be called for an interview round which will be conducted by Services Selection Board (SSB). Such candidates will be required to register for the SSB Interview on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

UPSC NDA 1 Final Selection 2022 will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the Written Examination and the SSB Test.

How to Download UPSC NDA 1 Result 2022 ?