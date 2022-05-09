Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

UPSC NDA 1 Result 2022 (Out) @upsc.gov.in, Download PDF Here

UPSC NDA 1 Result 2022 has been announced by Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in: Candidates can check the selection list and other details here

Created On: May 9, 2022 19:25 IST
Modified On: May 9, 2022 19:37 IST
UPSC NDA 1 Result 2022

UPSC NDA 1 Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the result of the National Defence Academy (NDA) Exam 2022 held on 10 April. A list of the shortlisted candidates who qualified for the interview is available on the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in UPSC NDA Exam can download UPSC Result and by visiting the UPSC's website. UPSC NDA 1 Result Link is available below as well:

UPSC NDA 1 Result Download Link

What is Next after UPSC NDA Exam 2022 ?

Shortlisted candidates should register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of the written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centers and dates, of the SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail is forwarded to dir-recruiting6- mod@nic.in. They should also submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview.” 

What are my UPSC NDA Marks 2022 ?

You can check your marks after the release of the final result. The commission will be uploaded the mark sheets of all the candiates within fifteen days from the date of publication of the final result. (After concluding SSB Interviews) and will remain available on the website for a period of thirty days. 

How can I Downlod UPSC NDA 1 Result 2022 ?

In order to download the result, the candidates can follow the below steps:

  • First, Go to the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in
  • Then, click on 'Written Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022'given under 'Public Notice' Section'
  • Download UPSC NDA 1 Result PDF
  • Scroll Download and check the roll numbers of the candidates

It is to be that the candidates who will clear the interview round will get admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 149th Course and for the 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) starting from 02 January 2023.

FAQ

What is my SSB Interview Date ?

The date shall be announced later

How to Download NDA Result 2022 ?

The result can be download from the official website or this page.

What is my NDA Roll Number 2022 ?

The roll number is available on the your UPSC NDA Admit Card 2022
