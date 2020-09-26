UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 42 Assistant Engineer, Foreman and Other Posts, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the advertisement for recruitment to the various posts including Assistant Engineer, Foreman, Senior Scientific Assistant, Senior Scientific Assistant and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode.

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Online Application for Various Posts will be filled up on or before 15 October 2020. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 October 2020

Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: 16 October 2020

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance)[Engineering Equipments]- 2 Posts

Foreman (Computer Science) - 2 Posts

Senior Scientific Assistant (Computer) - 3 Posts

Senior Scientific Assistant (Electrical) - 2 Posts

Senior Scientific Assistant (Mechanical) - 10 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Clinical Haematology) - 10 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Immuno-Haematology and Blood Transfusion) - 5 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology)- 2 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Neonatology) - 6 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance)[Engineering Equipments]-Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in one of the disciplines viz. Mechanical, Electrical and Automobile from a recognized University or Institute.

Foreman (Computer Science) - Degree in Computer Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field. OR Master’s Degree in Science (M.Sc.) in Computer Science from any recognized University.

Senior Scientific Assistant (Computer) - Degree in Computer Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization. OR Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Computer Engineering from a recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization.OR Master’s Degree in Science (M.Sc.) in Computer Science from any recognized University.

Senior Scientific Assistant (Electrical) - Degree in Electrical Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization.

Senior Scientific Assistant (Mechanical) - Degree in Electrical Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization.

Download UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upsc.gov.in. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the online application till 16 October 2020.

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Application Fee