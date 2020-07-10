UPSC Recruitment 2020: Online Application Re-opened under 05/2020 and 06/2020 @upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has re-opened the online application link for the post of Junior Scientific Officer, Regional Home Economist, Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering), Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering), Scientist ‘B’ (Electrical Engineering), Scientist ‘B’ (Environmental Engineering), Scientist ‘B’ (Mechanical Engineering), Scientist ‘B’ (Geo-Physics) under advertisement number 05/2020 and for the post of Assistant Library and Information Officer (General), Scientist ‘B’ (Computer Science/ Information Technology), Scientist ‘C’ (Senior Hydrologist) and Research Officer Assistant Secretary (Law) under advertisement number 06/2020.

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through official website www.upsconline.nic.in from 11 July 2020. The last date for submitting UPSC Online Application is 30 July 2020.

As per the official notice “With reference to the ‘Indicative’ Advertisement No. 05/2020 containing 13 items published in the Employment News on 14-03-2020 (Saturday) with closing date as 02- 04-2020 and Advertisement No. 06/2020 containing 5 items published in the Employment News on 28-03-2020 (Saturday) with closing date 16-04-2020 for recruitment to various posts falling under direct recruitment, this is for information of all concerned that the candidates can now apply for the vacancies referred to in the above advertisements from 11-07-2020 to 30-07-2020. All other conditions, including the date of eligibility remains unchanged. Detailed information in respect of the above would be made available in UPSC website w.e.f. 11-07-2020”

UPSC Recruitment Re-open Notification

A total of 85 vacancies are available under 05/2020 and 9 vacancies under 06/2020. The candidates can check the educational qualification, selection process, age limit, application process through the links below:

UPSC Recruitment Notification 05/2020

UPSC Recruitment Notification 06/2020