UPSC Syllabus 2026: Complete IAS Exam Syllabus for Prelims & Mains, Download PDF

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 23, 2025, 18:17 IST

UPSC Syllabus 2026: The UPSC Syllabus 2026 covers the Prelims as well as Mains syllabus for the Civil Services exam. Candidates can download the syllabus PDF here.

Download the UPSC Syllabus PDF
UPSC Syllabus 2026: The UPSC Syllabus 2026 is an important tool to qualify the exam. Aspirants who are aspiring for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) must start with the syllabus first. Candidates need to download the syllabus and stick through the syllabus in their preparation journey. Syllabus helps the aspirants to prepare their study plan according to the exam needs. The syllabus covers a broad range of topics: history, geography, polity, environment, ethics, economy, science & tech, current affairs, and many more.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 follows the three-stage selection process: Preliminary (Objective), Main (Descriptive), and Interview (Personality Test). The Prelims stage includes two papers: General Studies and CSAT. The Mains consists of multiple papers including languages (qualifying), Essay, four General Studies papers, and two Optional subject papers. Candidates must clear the qualifying language papers and obtain required marks in Main + Interview to make it to the final list. The Prelims marks are not added in the preparation of the final list. Prelims exam is only conducted to shortlist the candidates for the Mains exam.

UPSC 2026 Syllabus: Overview

The Union Public Service Commission conducts the Civil Services Examination (CSE) annually to recruit candidates for the Group A & B services in the government. Check the exam related details below:

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Examination Name

Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026

Purpose

Recruitment to IAS, IPS, IFS, Central Services etc.

Stages

1) Preliminary (Objective)

2) Main (Descriptive)

3) Interview / Personality Test

Total Marks (Written + Interview)

1750 written (Mains) + 275 Interview

Negative Marking

Yes, in Prelims (1/3rd deduction for wrong answers)

Qualifying Papers

Two Qualifying Papers in Mains: Indian Language (from Eighth Schedule) and English (one each)

UPSC Syllabus 2026 PDF

Candidates can download the UPSC CSE Prelims and Mains Syllabus from the link given below:

UPSC Prelims and Mains Syllabus 2026

Download PDF

UPSC Prelims Syllabus 2026

The UPSC Preliminary Examination consists of two objective-type papers: General Studies (GS) and CSAT. Candidates are required to appear in both. The CSAT paper is qualifying in nature, while the candidates are required to pass the GS paper with minimum scores.

Paper

Marks

Duration

Key Topics

Paper I: General Studies (GS)

200

2 hours

• Current events (national & international)

• History of India & Indian National Movement

• Indian and World Geography (physical, social, economic)

• Indian Polity & Governance (Constitution, institutions, rights, etc.)

• Economic & Social Development (poverty, inclusion, sustainable development)

• Environmental Ecology, Biodiversity, Climate Change (non-technical)

• General Science

Paper II: CSAT (Civil Services Aptitude Test)

200

2 hours

Qualifying nature (minimum 33%)

• Comprehension

• Logical reasoning & analytical ability

• Decision making & problem solving

• Basic numeracy (at about Class X level)

• Data Interpretation (charts, graphs, tables)

• Interpersonal skills / comprehension skills

UPSC Mains Syllabus

The UPSC Mains exam is descriptive in nature. The candidates who qualify the Prelims exam are allowed to appear for the Mains. It has nine papers, of which two are qualifying (language papers); others are counted for ranking.

Paper

Marks

Duration

Topics / Subjects

Paper A: Indian Language (from Eighth Schedule)   Qualifying

300

3 hrs

Knowledge & comprehension of language; essay/translation etc. (as per UPSC scheme)

Paper B: EnglishQualifying

300

3 hrs

English usage, grammar, comprehension etc.

Essay

250

3 hrs

Essays on multiple topics; ability to express ideas, structure, clarity.

General Studies I

250

3 hrs

Indian Heritage & Culture; History; Geography of World and Society

General Studies II

250

3 hrs

Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice, International Relations etc.

General Studies III

250

3 hrs

Economy, Science & Technology, Environment, Disaster Management, Internal Security etc.

General Studies IV

250

3 hrs

Ethics, Integrity, and Aptitude; case studies etc.

Optional Subject Paper I

250

3 hrs

Subject chosen by candidate from optional list (two papers)

Optional Subject Paper II

250

3 hrs

Continuation of the chosen optional subject’s syllabus

