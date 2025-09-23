UPSC Syllabus 2026: Complete IAS Exam Syllabus for Prelims & Mains, Download PDF

UPSC Syllabus 2026: The UPSC Syllabus 2026 is an important tool to qualify the exam. Aspirants who are aspiring for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) must start with the syllabus first. Candidates need to download the syllabus and stick through the syllabus in their preparation journey. Syllabus helps the aspirants to prepare their study plan according to the exam needs. The syllabus covers a broad range of topics: history, geography, polity, environment, ethics, economy, science & tech, current affairs, and many more.
The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 follows the three-stage selection process: Preliminary (Objective), Main (Descriptive), and Interview (Personality Test). The Prelims stage includes two papers: General Studies and CSAT. The Mains consists of multiple papers including languages (qualifying), Essay, four General Studies papers, and two Optional subject papers. Candidates must clear the qualifying language papers and obtain required marks in Main + Interview to make it to the final list. The Prelims marks are not added in the preparation of the final list. Prelims exam is only conducted to shortlist the candidates for the Mains exam.
UPSC 2026 Syllabus: Overview
The Union Public Service Commission conducts the Civil Services Examination (CSE) annually to recruit candidates for the Group A & B services in the government. Check the exam related details below:
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
Examination Name
|
Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026
|
Purpose
|
Recruitment to IAS, IPS, IFS, Central Services etc.
|
Stages
|
1) Preliminary (Objective)
2) Main (Descriptive)
3) Interview / Personality Test
|
Total Marks (Written + Interview)
|
1750 written (Mains) + 275 Interview
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes, in Prelims (1/3rd deduction for wrong answers)
|
Qualifying Papers
|
Two Qualifying Papers in Mains: Indian Language (from Eighth Schedule) and English (one each)
UPSC Syllabus 2026 PDF
Candidates can download the UPSC CSE Prelims and Mains Syllabus from the link given below:
|
UPSC Prelims and Mains Syllabus 2026
UPSC Prelims Syllabus 2026
The UPSC Preliminary Examination consists of two objective-type papers: General Studies (GS) and CSAT. Candidates are required to appear in both. The CSAT paper is qualifying in nature, while the candidates are required to pass the GS paper with minimum scores.
|
Paper
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Key Topics
|
Paper I: General Studies (GS)
|
200
|
2 hours
|
• Current events (national & international)
• History of India & Indian National Movement
• Indian and World Geography (physical, social, economic)
• Indian Polity & Governance (Constitution, institutions, rights, etc.)
• Economic & Social Development (poverty, inclusion, sustainable development)
• Environmental Ecology, Biodiversity, Climate Change (non-technical)
• General Science
|
Paper II: CSAT (Civil Services Aptitude Test)
|
200
|
2 hours
|
Qualifying nature (minimum 33%)
• Comprehension
• Logical reasoning & analytical ability
• Decision making & problem solving
• Basic numeracy (at about Class X level)
• Data Interpretation (charts, graphs, tables)
• Interpersonal skills / comprehension skills
UPSC Mains Syllabus
The UPSC Mains exam is descriptive in nature. The candidates who qualify the Prelims exam are allowed to appear for the Mains. It has nine papers, of which two are qualifying (language papers); others are counted for ranking.
|
Paper
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Topics / Subjects
|
Paper A: Indian Language (from Eighth Schedule) Qualifying
|
300
|
3 hrs
|
Knowledge & comprehension of language; essay/translation etc. (as per UPSC scheme)
|
Paper B: English Qualifying
|
300
|
3 hrs
|
English usage, grammar, comprehension etc.
|
Essay
|
250
|
3 hrs
|
Essays on multiple topics; ability to express ideas, structure, clarity.
|
General Studies I
|
250
|
3 hrs
|
Indian Heritage & Culture; History; Geography of World and Society
|
General Studies II
|
250
|
3 hrs
|
Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice, International Relations etc.
|
General Studies III
|
250
|
3 hrs
|
Economy, Science & Technology, Environment, Disaster Management, Internal Security etc.
|
General Studies IV
|
250
|
3 hrs
|
Ethics, Integrity, and Aptitude; case studies etc.
|
Optional Subject Paper I
|
250
|
3 hrs
|
Subject chosen by candidate from optional list (two papers)
|
Optional Subject Paper II
|
250
|
3 hrs
|
Continuation of the chosen optional subject’s syllabus
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation