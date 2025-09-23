UPSC Syllabus 2026: Complete IAS Exam Syllabus for Prelims & Mains, Download PDF

UPSC Syllabus 2026: The UPSC Syllabus 2026 is an important tool to qualify the exam. Aspirants who are aspiring for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) must start with the syllabus first. Candidates need to download the syllabus and stick through the syllabus in their preparation journey. Syllabus helps the aspirants to prepare their study plan according to the exam needs. The syllabus covers a broad range of topics: history, geography, polity, environment, ethics, economy, science & tech, current affairs, and many more.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 follows the three-stage selection process: Preliminary (Objective), Main (Descriptive), and Interview (Personality Test). The Prelims stage includes two papers: General Studies and CSAT. The Mains consists of multiple papers including languages (qualifying), Essay, four General Studies papers, and two Optional subject papers. Candidates must clear the qualifying language papers and obtain required marks in Main + Interview to make it to the final list. The Prelims marks are not added in the preparation of the final list. Prelims exam is only conducted to shortlist the candidates for the Mains exam.