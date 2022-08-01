UPSESSB TGT/PGT Exam 2022: UP Teacher Dates Expected Soon @upsessb.pariksha.nic.in

UPSESSB TGT/PGT Exam Dates 2022 are expected soon on the official website i.e. upsessb.pariksha.nic.in. Candidates can check the details here.

UPSESSB TGT/PGT Exam 2022: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board completed the online application process for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) on 16 July 2022. Now, the board will conduct the exam for all the applicants who have applied for UPSESSB Teacher Recruitment 2022. As per the media reports, UP Teacher Exam Dates are expected soon on the official website i.e. upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

According to the reports, the list of centres is being prepared in concerned with District School Inspectors for the written examination. Also, on 29 July 2022, Selection Board Secretary Dr Anjana Goyal asked all DIOS to send the list of centres by 05 August 2022.

The examination may take some time as all ten posts of the members of the board are vacant. According to sources, preparations are being made to conduct the examination in October and November. Before that, preparations are being made to finalize the centres and print the question papers etc.

A total of 4163 vacancies are available under UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022. Out of the total, around 3539 vacancies are available for TGT Posts and Recruitment and vacancies for UPSESSB PGT Recruitment 2022.