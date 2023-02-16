UPSSSC Exam Date 2023 Out For Combined Technical Services @upsssc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Update

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released the written exam schedule for the post of Combined Technical Services on its official website-upsssc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UPSSSC CTS Exam Schedule 2023 Update: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the written exam schedule for the post of Combined Technical Services on its official website. The Commission has decided to conduct the written exam for the post of Combined Technical Services on 26 March 2023.

All those candidates who have applied for the post of Combined Technical Services can download the UPSSSC CTS Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website of UPSSSC-upsssc.gov.in.

The direct link to download the UPSSSC CTS Exam Schedule 2023 is available below and you download the same directly after clicking the link.

Direct Link To Download: UPSSSC CTS Exam Schedule 2023





The Commission will soon release the Admit Card for the post of Combined Technical Services on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the official website.

Candidates who have applied for the post of Combined Technical Service can download the UPSSSC CTS Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: UPSSSC CTS Exam Schedule 2023