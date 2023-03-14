UPSSSC Forest Guard PET Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Download PST/ PET Hall Ticket PDF

UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023
UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 for PET/PST has been released by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Candidates can check and download the Admit Card from the official website at-http://upsssc.gov.in/. UPSSSC has released the hall ticket for Physical Efficiency/Physical Standard Test for Forest Guard /Wildlife Guard.
Steps to Download the UPSSSC Forest Guard PET Admit Card 2023
Candidates can download their UPSSSC PET/PST Admit Card by following steps given below.
- Visit the UPSSSC official website- http://upsssc.gov.in/
- Click on the link flashing on home page titled- “UPSSSC Forest Guard/Wildlife Guard Admit Card 2023 for PET/PST”
- A new login page would open
- Login via Registration No. and Date of Birth.
- View and download the Wildlife Guard Admit Card in PDF format and keep it for future reference.
Candidates can also download the admit card and PET/PST Notice by following direct link given below
Direct link to download the UPSSSC Forest Guard PET/PST Admit Card 2023
Direct link to download the UPSSSC Forest Guard/Wildlife Guard PET/PST Notice
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022-23: No. of Vacancies
A total of 5630 candidates are invited for PET/PST in respect of 655 vacancies.
Post Name
No. of Vacancies
Forest Guard/Wildlife Guard
655
UPSSSC Forest Guard PET/PST 2023 Exam Dates
The PET/PST will be conducted in the months of March and April 2023 for which the UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card was released. The dates are given in the table below.
Event
Date
UPSSSC Wildlife Guard Admit Card 2023
14 March 2023
Start Date Of PET/PST
20 March 2023
Last Date Of PET/PST
17 April 2023
About the UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2019
The UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2019 aims to recruit candidates for various posts like Forest Guard/Wildlife Guard in Uttar Pradesh Forest Department. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before appearing and also keep checking the website for further updates.