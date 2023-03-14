UPSSSC Forest Guard PET Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Download PST/ PET Hall Ticket PDF

UPSSSC has released the UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 for Physical Efficiency/Physical Standard Test. Candidates who are declared eligible for PET/PST can download their admit card.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023

UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 for PET/PST has been released by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Candidates can check and download the Admit Card from the official website at-http://upsssc.gov.in/. UPSSSC has released the hall ticket for Physical Efficiency/Physical Standard Test for Forest Guard /Wildlife Guard.

Steps to Download the UPSSSC Forest Guard PET Admit Card 2023

Candidates can download their UPSSSC PET/PST Admit Card by following steps given below.

Visit the UPSSSC official website- http://upsssc.gov.in/ Click on the link flashing on home page titled- “ UPSSSC Forest Guard/Wildlife Guard Admit Card 2023 for PET/PST ” A new login page would open Login via Registration No. and Date of Birth. View and download the Wildlife Guard Admit Card in PDF format and keep it for future reference.

Candidates can also download the admit card and PET/PST Notice by following direct link given below

Direct link to download the UPSSSC Forest Guard PET/PST Admit Card 2023 Click Here Direct link to download the UPSSSC Forest Guard/Wildlife Guard PET/PST Notice Click Here

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022-23: No. of Vacancies

A total of 5630 candidates are invited for PET/PST in respect of 655 vacancies.

Post Name No. of Vacancies Forest Guard/Wildlife Guard 655

UPSSSC Forest Guard PET/PST 2023 Exam Dates

The PET/PST will be conducted in the months of March and April 2023 for which the UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card was released. The dates are given in the table below.

Event Date UPSSSC Wildlife Guard Admit Card 2023 14 March 2023 Start Date Of PET/PST 20 March 2023 Last Date Of PET/PST 17 April 2023

About the UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2019

The UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2019 aims to recruit candidates for various posts like Forest Guard/Wildlife Guard in Uttar Pradesh Forest Department. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before appearing and also keep checking the website for further updates.