UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 701 Posts at upsssc.gov.in, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online application for the 701 Forest Guard Posts on its official website. Check UPSSSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published notification for the 701 Forest Guard (Van Daroga) post on its official website. Eligible candidates who have qualified in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET Exam)-2021 can apply to the posts in online mode on or before 06 November 2022. The process for online application will commence from 17 October 2022.

Candidates having Graduate from any recognized university in the subject as mentioned in the notification can apply for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022.

Candidates willing to apply for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 can check their educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Notification Details for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022:

Advt No: 06-Exam/2022

Important Dates for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022:

Opening Date for Online Application: 17 October 2022.

Last Date for Submission of Application: 06 November 2022

Vacancy Details for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022:

Forest Guard (Van Daroga)-701

Eligibility Criteria for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Graduate in Science in the subjects including Math/Physics/Chemistry/Botany/Zoology and other subjects as mentioned in the notification.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Selection Process:

The Selection Process UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 will be based on four stages process as mentioned below.

Written Exam

Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PMT & PET)

Document Verification, and Medical Examination,

How to Apply for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022:

You can apply online through the official website http://upsssc.gov.in/ from 17 October 2022 to 06 November 2022.