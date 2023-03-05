UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2022 OUT: Download Result PDF, Check Scorecard & Other Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Staff Selection Commission has released the scorecard for UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2022 on the official website. Check here how to download the scorecard, Selected Candidate’s list, cut off and Other Details.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Prelims Exam Result 2023 Download: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC Forest Guard Cut Off 2022 and scorecard for the UPSSSC Forest Guard Examination.

Candidates who appeared for the UPSSSC Forest Guard Prelims Written Exam 2023 can download their Result 2022 by clicking on Result Link available on the UPSSSC official website at upsssc.gov.in and entering their Registration no./Roll no. and Date of Birth.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Cut Off 2022

The Cut off for UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2022 has also been released by the UPSSSC. The Candidates can check the Cut Off from the direct link of Cut Off Notification given below.

Alternatively, Candidates can also check the result by following the steps given below.

How to Download UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSSSC Forest Guard upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage Click on the Result link and Login to the dashboard.

Step 3: Now a new result page will appear.

Step 4: Enter your registration number/Roll no. and Date of birth.

Step 5: Now click on the submit button.

Step 6: Download UPSSSC Forest Guard Result.

The Candidates must download the list and the scorecard for document verification and keep a hard copy of the result for future reference. The result released by UPSSSC Forest Guard is provisional and is subjected to document verification by the Candidates. The Candidates who have made it to the list will now be called for the document verification.