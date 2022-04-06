UPSSSC Health Worker Mains Exam Date 2022 Announced @upsssc.gov.in, Check Details

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released the mains exam schedule for the Female Health Worker on its official website-upsssc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UPSSSC Health Worker Mains Exam Date 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the mains exam schedule for the Female Health Worker on its official website. UPSSSC will conduct the written mains exam for Female Health Worker post on 08 May 2022 (Sunday).



All those candidates who have qualified for the Female Health Worker post against advertisement no.02/Exam/2021 can check the mains exam date available on the official website -upsssc.gov.in.

It is noted that UPSSSC was to conduct the mains exam for Health Worker post against advertisement no.02/Exam/2021 on 06 February 2022 (Sunday). But Commission had postponed the mains exam for Female Health Worker post due to COVID pandemic and state assembly election announcement by Election Commission in the state in the state.

Now UPSSSC has released the fresh exam date for Female Health Worker post which will be conducted on 08 May 2022 (Sunday). All those candidates qualified in the PET for the Female Health Worker post can check the UPSSSC Health Worker Mains Exam Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPSSSC Health Worker Mains Exam Date 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official portal of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission -upsssc.gov.in Click on the link given ‘आयोग के विज्ञापन संख्या- 02-परीक्षा/2021 के अंतर्गत विज्ञापित स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता (महिला) के पदों पर चयन हेतु लिखित परीक्षा आयोजित किए जाने के संबंध में सूचना ’ on the home page. A new window will open where you will get the PDF of UPSSSC Health Worker Mains Exam Date 2022. Download and save the UPSSSC Health Worker Mains Exam Date 2022 for your future reference.

