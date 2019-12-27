UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019-20 Download @upsssc.gov.in, Exam on 4 Jan

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019-20: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card of written test for the post of Junior Assistant. Candidates can download UPSSSC JA Admit Card from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Exam is scheduled to be held on 04 January 2020 (Saturday). Earlier, UPSSSC JA exam was scheduled to be held on 24 December 2019 (Thursday).

Candidates who have applied for the posts can also download UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card through the direct link given below.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card Download Link

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Exam Syllabus

There will be 130 objective type questions on Hindi Knowledge and Written Ability (30 marks), General Intelligence (15 marks) and General Knowledge (20 marks). The total time allotted to be completed in 1 hour and 30 minutes. Negative Marking of 1/4 marks will be done for each wrong i.e. 25% of marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

How to Download UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019-20?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC www.upsssc.gov.in Click on the link “Click here to Download your Written Exam Admit Card for the Post of Junior Assistant Under the Advt.-04-Exam/2019”, given on the homepage Enter your Registration Number , Date of Birth and Verification Code Click on ‘Download Admit Card’ Take a print out of your admit card

Successful candidates will be called for Steno Skill Test of 24 marks.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the exam for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Posts against advertisement number 04/Exam/2019 for filling up 1186 vacancies in Various Department of Uttar Pradesh.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Notification PDF