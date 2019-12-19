UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card Out @upsssc.gov.in, Check JA Admit Card Download Link Here

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Written Exam Admit Card 2019: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Written Exam 2019 admit card on its official website i.e. upsssc.gov.in. All such candidates who have to appear in the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Written Exam 2019 can download their admit card from the official website http://upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the admit card from the website or through the direct link given below.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is going to conduct the exam on 24 December 2019.

Earlier, The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) had invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Posts. A total of 1186 vacancies for Junior Assistant Posts were notified in Various Department of Uttar Pradesh. The online application for the same was accepted until 20 July 2019.

All candidates who have successfully applied for UPSSSC Junior Assistant Posts can appear for the exam on scheduled date and time.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Written Exam will consist of 130 questions on Hindi Knowledge and Written Ability (60 questions), General Intelligence (30 questions) and General Knowledge (40 questions). The test will of 65 marks in which 30 marks are allotted to Hindi Knowledge and Written Ability, 15 marks to General Knowledge and 20 marks to General Knowledge.

There will be negative marking of 1/4 marks i.e. 25% of marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates who qualify in UPSSSC Junior Assistant Written Exam will be called for the Steno Skill Test of 24 marks.

The exam is being conducted by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Posts against advertisement number 04/Exam/2019.

