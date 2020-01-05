UPSSSC Junior Assistant Question Paper 2020 Released @upsssc.gov.in, Answer Key to Release Soon

UPSSSC Junior Assistant (JA) Question Paper 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Question Papers for the Junior Assistant (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2019. The candidate who appeared for UPSSSC JA exam can download the question papers from official website of the Commission – upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant (JA) Exam for was conducted on 04 January 2020 in two shifts which began at 10 AM and 3 PM for a duration of 1.30 hours each, at various examination centres within the state decided by the Commission.

As per the notice issued by the UPSSSC on 04 January 2020 on its official portal, the Commission has made available the eight series of question papers of both the shifts on its official website. Candidates can download the First Shift question paper in eight series – BA, BB, BC, BD, BE, BF, BG and BH and the First Shift question paper in eight series – AA, AB, AC, AD, AE, AF, AG and AH.

Candidates should note that the UPSSSC Junior Assistant (JA) Exam Questions Papers will remain available till 14 January 2020, as per the official notification released by the Commission.

In order to download UPSSSC JA Questions Papers, as per the official notification, candidates should follow the following process-

UPSSSC Junior Assistant (JA) Exam Questions Papers 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. http://upsssc.gov.in/. Click on the link " UPSSSC Junior Assistant (JA) Exam Questions Papers (visible up to 14 January 2020)" available in the “News & Alerts” available at top right side of the Home Page. A New Window/page will open with the “https://cdn3.digialm.com//Eforms/configuredHtml/2094/64163/login.html” Click on the Link “Click Here to Download Question Paper Pdf”. Save a copy for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPSSSC Junior Assistant (JA) Exam Questions Papers 2020

Official Notification for UPSSSC Junior Assistant (JA) Exam Questions Papers 2020 Download

Official Website

UPSSSC JA Syllabus

UPSSSC JA Notification

Candidates can also download UPSSSC Junior Assistant (JA) Exam Questions Papers 2020 from the direct link given above.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will release the UPSSSC Junior Assistant (JA) Answer Key 2020 within one week of date of examination, i.e. by 11 January 2020, as per the media reports.