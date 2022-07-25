UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card 2022 (Out) @upsssc.gov.in: Download Link Here

UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card 2022 has been issued by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission @upsssc.gov.in. Check Download Link Here.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card 2022 Download: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC), on 25 July 2022, issued the admit card for the main exam for Lekhpal Posts on upsssc.gov.in. Now, all such candidates who are shortlisted to appear for UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains Exam 2022 can download UPSSSC Admit Card and attend the exam on 31 July 2022 at the mentioned venue at the scheduled time. Candidates are advised to download Lekhpal Admit Card without wasting time by clicking on the UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card Link given below:

Also, the candidates can submit their online exam fee on or before 31 July. Candidates can download the notice below:

UPSSSC Lekhpal Important Notice

How to Download UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card 2022 ?

Students can check the steps provided below for downloading the admit card from the commission’s website.

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSSSC Lekhpal i.e. upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Click here to download your written exam admit card under the Advt. 01 Exam/2022.’

Step 3: Now, enter the asked details - Registration No,Date of Birth and Gende

Step 4: Download UP Lekhpal Admit Card

UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains Exam 2022

You will be given 100 objective-type questions on General Hindi, Maths, General Knowledge and Rural Society and Development. There will be 25 questions in each subject for 25 Marks.

You have to complete the exam in 2 hours.

There will be a negative marking of 1/4 marks or 25% of marks

UPSSSC Lekhapal Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 8000+ vacancies in the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP). Selected candidates will be paid Rs. 5200/- to Rs. 20,200/- .