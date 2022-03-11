UPSSSC Lower PCS 2019 Mains Result 2022 OUT @uppsc.up.nic.in, Here's Direct Link

UPSSSC Lower PCS 2019 Mains Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the mains result for Combined Lower Subordinate Services (General Recruitment) Competitive Examination 2019 (Mains) on its website. Candidates who appeared in the UPSSSC Various Post Lower 2019 Mains Exam 2022 can download the list of the selected candidates from the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the result, 1861 candidates have been qualified in the written test for document verification. The UPSSSC Lower PCS 2019 Mains Exam was conducted on 21 October 2022. The candidates can download UPSSSC Lower PCS 2019 Mains Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. The link to the mains result will be available from 11 March to 25 March 2022.

How to Download UPSSSC Lower PCS 2019 Mains Result 2022?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on the link that 'विज्ञापन संख्या-01-परीक्षा/2019, सम्मिलित अवर अधीनस्थ सेवा (सामान्य चयन) प्रतियोगितात्मक परीक्षा-2019 की लिखित परीक्षा (मुख्य) के अंतर्गत अर्हता/ अभिलेखादि परीक्षण हेतु अर्ह अभ्यर्थियों का परिणाम देखने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।Visible upto : 25/03/2022 flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSSSC Lower PCS 2019 Mains Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download UPSSSC Lower PCS 2019 Mains Result 2022

A total of 672 vacancies will be recruited for various posts including Chakbandi Adhikari, Marketing, Supply, Inspector, District Information Officer, Rajasva Nirikshak (RI), Marketing Inspector, Forest Inspector, and Executive Officer posts through Lower 2019 Combined Recruitment 2022 Exam.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains, and interviews. Those who have been selected in the mains exam will be called for documentation. The schedule for the same will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. Candidates can download UPSSSC Lower PCS 2019 Mains Result 2022 directly by clicking on the above link. The online application process for the same was started on 30 January 2019 and ended on 19 February 2022.