UPSSSC PET Result 2022-2023: Check Latest Updates Here, Cut Off, Merit List at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission is going to release the Preliminary Eligibility Test Result 2023 on its official website i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) completed the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on 15 and 16 October 2022. Now, the commission will upload the result of all the students who appeared in UP PET 2022. UPSSSC PET 2022 Result will be available on the official website i.e. upsssc.gov.in. According to reports, UPSSSC PET Result shall be available, anytime, soon on the commission's website.

It is to be noted, UPSSSC Website is under maintenance. Students are advised to visit the website after a short period of time. Also, UP PET Result Link will be provided here, once it is available on the official website.

UPSSSC PET 2023: How to Download UPSSSC PET Result 2022 ?

The candidates can follow the given steps, once the result is available on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the website of the UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Download UPSSSC PET Score Card

Step 4: Take the print out of the result

UPSSSC PET Result: UPSSSC PET Certificate Validity 2022

UPSSSC PET Score Card 2023 shall be valid for a period of 1-year. The candidates will be required to use their PET details while filling up the recruitment form.

UPSSSC PET Result: UPSSSC PET Cut-Off Marks 2022

The candidates must score above or equal to UPSSSC PET Cut-Off Marks 2022 as per their category. The candidates can check the expected cut-off marks of all categories in the table given below:

Category Cut-Off Marks General 65-70 OBC 60-65 SC 55-60 ST 50-55 PWD 45-50

UPSSSC PET 2022: Check UPSSSC Group C Recruitment Details

Candidates who would clear the exam can apply for Group C Posts. The notification regarding UP Group C Recruitment 2023 shall be uploaded after the declaration of the result.

The candidates are required to appear for the mains exam after applying for the group c posts.

UPSSSC PET Exam was held on 15 October and 16 October 2022 in two shifts one from 10:00 AM to 12 PM and the other from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. According to reports, around 25 lakhs appeared in the exam.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key was uploaded on 20 October 2023 and objections were invited till 22 December 2022. After analyzing all the objections, the revised answer key was uploaded on 09 Jnuary 2023.