UPSSSC Rajasva Lekhpal Answer Key 2022 (Released)@upsssc.gov.in, Raise Objections Till Aug 07

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released the mains answer key for the Lekhapal post on its official website-upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Rajasva Lekhpal Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the mains answer key for the Lekhapal post on its official website. Commission has demanded the objections regarding the answer key in online mode through the link available on the official website.

Candidates appeared in the written examination for the post of Rajasva Lekhpal can download the Answer Key from the official website-upsssc.gov.in.

Commission has conducted the mains written exam for the post of Rajasva Lekhpal on 31 July 2022 in about 500 exam centers in the state. More than 2 lakh student appeared in the mains exam for the Lekhpal post.

Now Commission has uploaded the PDF of the answer key for the post and candidates can download the same from the official website. Candidates can raise their objections, if any through the link available on the official website.

In a bid to raise the objections, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link and evidence and proof for their answers. Last date for raising the objections through online mode is 07 August 2022.

It is noted that UPSSSC has invited online applications for recruitment of 8085 vacancies of Rajasva Lekhpal under the recruitment drive launched by the Commission.

How to Download: UPSSSC Rajasva Lekhpal Answer Key 2022 Notice

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSSSC Lekhpal i.e. upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘विज्ञा0सं.-01-परीक्षा/2022, राजस्व लेखपाल मुख्य परीक्षा (प्रा0अ0प0-2021)/02 की लिखित परीक्षा की उत्तर कुंजी देखने व उत्तर कुंजी के सापेक्ष आपत्ति दर्ज करने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें ।’ on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the UPSSSC Rajasva Lekhpal Answer Key 2022 Notice in a new window.

Step 4: Download and save the UPSSSC Rajasva Lekhpal Answer Key 2022 Notice.